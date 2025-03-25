President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council members, and Principal Officers of the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences in Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Binta Masi Garba, a former senator, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Council. A seasoned politician, businesswoman, and administrator, Ms Garba represented the Adamawa North Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and served consecutively in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011.

The other members of the governing council are Joseph Sanya, a professor, Efe Emmanuel, Joyce Ogunyemi, and Dahiru Ruma.

The principal officers appointed for the university are James Aribisala, a professor, as vice-chancellor, Oluwole Dada as Registrar, Adeniyi Ajayi as Bursar, and Isaac Busayo, a professor, as Librarian.

President Tinubu acknowledged the commendable efforts of Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, in advocating for establishing the new university in Iyin Ekiti.

He encouraged the appointees to leverage their extensive leadership experience and commitment to steer the university toward academic excellence, innovative research, and development.

The new university will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

In addition, President Tinubu has appointed Muhammed Audu, a professor, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. He succeeds Ohieku Salami.

Mr Audu is a distinguished academic and administrator with vast experience in Nigeria’s university system. A Professor of Mathematics at the University of Jos, he previously served as vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, where he led transformative initiatives that enhanced academic and infrastructural development.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 25, 2025

