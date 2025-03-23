The President Federation Cup Round of 32 fixtures has been released, with the headline clash being the Oriental Derby between Heartland FC and Rangers International.
The two rivals will face off in *Awka on 2 April, continuing their long-standing battle in Nigerian football.
Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw on 23 November 2024, as shown in their head-to-head record.
However, Rangers have dominated recent meetings, winning four of their last five clashes against Heartland, including a 2-1 away victory on 24 March 2024.
|
With both sides eager for a deep cup run, this encounter promises fireworks.
Other key Round of 32 fixtures
Aside from the Heartland vs Rangers showdown, Sunshine Stars will battle Plateau United in Anyigba in another all-NPFL affair.
Defending champions El-Kanemi Warriors face a massive challenge against Enyimba FC, who are coming off a dominant 5-0 win in the previous round.
Ikorodu City and Crown FC will clash at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, in an exciting Southwest derby, while Rivers United have a tricky tie against Beyond Limits in Benin City.
Meanwhile, Warri Wolves have advanced automatically after Shooting Stars were expelled for fielding ineligible players in their previous game.
Round of 32 Fixtures (Men’s Category)
2 April
– El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) vs. Enyimba FC (Abia) – Bwari, Abuja – 4:00 PM
– Abakaliki FC (Ebonyi) vs. Katsina United (Katsina) – Area 3, Abuja – 4:00 PM
– Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) vs. Ijele FC (Enugu) – Anyigba –10:00 AM
-Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) vs. FC Basira (Nasarawa) – Kaduna -4:00 PM
– Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) vs. Rovers FC (Cross River) – Lafia – 10:00 AM
-Ikorodu City (Lagos) vs. Crown FC (Oyo) – Ijebu-Ode –4:00 PM
– Beyond Limits (Ogun) vs. Rivers United (Rivers) – Benin City –4:00 PM
– Mighty Jets Feeders (Plateau) vs. Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) – Anyigba –1:00 PM
-Lobi Stars (Benue) vs. Solution FC (Anambra) – Aba –4:00 PM
– Sunshine Stars (Ondo) vs. Plateau United (Plateau)– Anyigba – 4:00 PM
– Heartland FC (Imo) vs. Rangers Int’l (Enugu) – Awka – 4:00 PM
