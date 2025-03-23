Akwa United took a crucial step in their survival battle with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Kwara United in a Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 30 encounter in Ilorin on Sunday.

The win, their first away triumph of the season, lifted them out of the relegation zone as the Promise Keepers are now on 34 points from 30 matches.

Goals from Kabir Osoba and Sabastine Uche sealed the victory for Akwa United, capitalising on a numerical advantage after Segun Adekunle was sent off in the 24th minute.

Osoba struck just four minutes later to put the visitors ahead, and Uche added the second in the 73rd minute to secure all three points for Kennedy Boboye’s side.

Pain for Heartland in Owerri

Abia Warriors stunned Heartland with a 1-0 away win in Owerri, despite playing with 10 men. Adejoh Ojonugwa’s 81st-minute goal sealed the win, avenging their first-leg defeat.

The loss pushed coach Emmanuel Amunike’s Heartland into the relegation zone, with only eight games left in the season.

Heartland had initially been relegated last season but retained a top-flight spot after taking over the Beyond Limits slot.

Other results

In Aba, Enyimba’s push for a continental spot suffered a setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United. Ekenne Awazie gave Enyimba an early lead in the eighth minute, but Bayelsa United equalised almost immediately through Ogba Ifeanyi’s fine strike.

With Sunday’s result, the People’s Elephant are in the eighth position with 43 points from 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Rivers United secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Ikorodu City in Port Harcourt, with Stephen Manyo scoring deep into stoppage time.

The win helped Rivers United close the gap on league leaders Remo Stars to five points.

The Sky Blue Stars had their fixture against Lobi Stars postponed due to the unavailability of two of their goalkeepers who are on national assignments with the Super Eagles and Flying Eagles.

Elsewhere, Katsina United delivered the biggest victory of the day, thrashing El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium. Moses Effiong, Bello Lukman, and Abdul Taofeek found the net in the dominant win.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars (3SC) claimed a 3-1 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

Ayodeji Bamidele opened the scoring in the 38th minute, followed by an Anthony Okachi penalty just before halftime. Tornadoes pulled one back through Sunday Williams in the 65th minute, but Samuel Okon sealed the win for 3SC in the 77th minute.

Matchday 30 Results: (Sunday)

– Heartland 0-1 Abia Warriors

– Enyimba 1-1 Bayelsa United

– Rivers United 1-0 Ikorodu City

-Katsina United 3-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

– Kwara United 0-2 Akwa United

-3SC 3-1 Tornadoes

