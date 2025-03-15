When the final squad list for Nigeria’s World Cup Qualifiers dropped, fans across the nation and fans of the nation’s elite league, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) combed through the names, searching for familiar faces and potential game-changers. One name stood out: “Kehinde Bankole”.

The Remo Stars goalkeeper had over the years quietly built a reputation for sharp reflexes and commanding presence between the posts, and his consistent performances NPFL finally earned him a coveted spot in the national team.

Bankole’s inclusion is a testament to the Super Eagles’ coaching staff’s commitment to scouting talent locally and rewarding hard work.

The 24-year-old revealed to PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview, the call up for the Rwanda and Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifiers is more than just a selection, it is the realisation of a lifelong dream.

Excerpts …

PT: How do you feel about your first call-up to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and what was your reaction and those of your loved ones when they saw your name on the list?

Bankole: Yeah, I was very happy. I was very excited when I got the news. I was very, very happy because, for me, it’s a dream come true. So I was very, very excited about it.

My teammates, when they saw it, they were all happy. They were very, very happy for me. My loved ones, you know, people started sending me texts.

Some started calling, and, you know, everybody was happy for me.

PT: Can you share the key moment that you think led to your call-up for the national team ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers?

Bankole: Yeah, I think the key moment was when the coach came to visit the CHAN team when we were in camp. He was there for two days.

The first day was for training, and the other day we played a match. I think that time, for me, probably that was where he saw me and got interested in the way I played.

PT: With your first call-up, how do you plan to organise and communicate with your defenders during high-pressure situations if called up to start or get match action?

Bankole: Well, if I’m being called up to play, of course, I’ll do things the same way I’ve been doing in my team.

Definitely, I’ll still organise the defence the same way I used to do, by calling the right person at the right time, communicating with them, directing them well on where to go, and stuff like that.

Nothing changes, football is the same everywhere. Though the level is different, the best thing is to stay calm and communicate the same way I used to communicate.

PT: What’s the goal for you in camp?

Bankole: Contributing my own quota to the team, and helping in anyway I can, either from the bench or on the field of play.

I am also going there to learn as well, and give 100% as usual, as seen always at my club. I would be giving my all, as this is an opportunity I do not take for granted.

