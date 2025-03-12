Nigeria’s Amaju Melvin Pinnick has narrowly lost his bid to retain a seat on the FIFA Council, falling short by just one vote in the election held during the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday.

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) garnered 28 votes, finishing behind Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Djibouti’s Souleman Hassan Waberi, who secured 29 votes each to claim seats on the prestigious panel.

Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa led the voting with an overwhelming 49 votes, while Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida and Niger Republic’s Djibrilla Hima Hamidou both earned 35 votes to also secure their spots.

Joining them as Africa’s representatives on the FIFA Council is Kanizat Ibrahim from Comoros, who clinched the women’s seat with 30 votes.

She overcame former FIFA Council and IOC member Lydia Nsekera, who received 13 votes, and incumbent Isha Johansen, who managed just seven.

Meanwhile, Andrew Kamanga (Zambia), Yacine Idriss Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire), and Augustin Senghor (Senegal) fell short with 19, 18, and 13 votes, respectively, while Benin Republic’s Mathurin De Chacus withdrew from the race before voting began.

Motsepe re-elected unopposed as CAF President

South African businessman and football administrator Patrice Motsepe on Wednesday was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for a second four-year term.

Mr Motsepe, who first assumed office in 2021, confirmed his re-election at the CAF Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, where FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present.

During his tenure, CAF has seen financial growth, with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) generating a record $72 million in profit—18 times more than the previous tournament in 2022.

Mr Motsepe emphasised that while progress had been made, much work remains, particularly in improving football infrastructure across Africa.

“In 2021, there were 36 African countries unable to host international football matches in their own stadiums. That number has dropped to 12, but it remains a major concern,” Mr Motsepe stated. “At CAF and FIFA, it is our responsibility to continue investing in sports infrastructure development.”

Eto’o secures CAF Executive Committee seat

One of the biggest headlines from the elections was the unopposed election of Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o to CAF’s Executive Committee.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker, who has been president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) since 2021, was initially barred from contesting due to governance concerns.

However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned that ruling, clearing his path to the committee.

Despite the initial setbacks, Eto’o’s influence remains strong, as he received a warm reception from delegates upon his election.

CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council appointments

FIFA Council Representatives (Africa):

– Patrice Motsepe (South Africa) – CAF President

– Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco)

– Hany Abou Rida (Egypt)

– Djibrilla Hima Hamidou (Niger Republic)

– Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)

– Souleman Hassan Waberi (Djibouti)

– Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros) – Women’s Representative

CAF Executive Committee Elections:

– Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon – UNIFFAC)

– Wallace Karia (Tanzania – CECAFA)

– Sadhi Walid (North Africa – UNAF)

– Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia – WAFU A)

– Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku (Ghana – WAFU B)

– Sobha Mohamed Ally Samir (Mauritius – COSAFA)

– Feizal Ismael Sidat (Mozambique – COSAFA)

– Bestine Kazadi Ditabala (DR Congo – Female Representative)

New era for African Football

The outcomes of the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress signal a renewed focus on governance, development, and financial stability within African football.

With Mr Motsepe at the helm and a mix of experienced and new leaders on the FIFA Council and CAF Executive Committee, the continent aims to build on recent progress and address lingering challenges in the years ahead.

