Nigeria has recorded 29 new Lassa fever infections and five deaths in one week, bringing the total fatalities recorded in 2025 to 100.

This was disclosed in the latest situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) on Wednesday, from 24 February to 2 March.

The report highlights that the country has confirmed 535 cases of Lassa fever across 13 states and 75 local government areas (LGAs) this year.

States affected

According to the NCDC, the states with confirmed cases are Ondo (168), Bauchi (128), Edo (93), Taraba (83), Ebonyi (17), Kogi (14), Gombe (11), Plateau (Nine), Benue (Five), Nasarawa (Three), Cross River (Two), Delta (One), and Enugu (One).

In the reporting week, 29 new cases and five fatalities were reported across nine states: Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Plateau, Cross River, Nasarawa, and Enugu.

The NCDC noted that the number of new infections decreased from the 54 cases recorded in the previous week.

Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states account for the majority (72 per cent ) of all confirmed cases.

Of all the confirmed cases, Ondo recorded 31 per cent, while Edo and Bauchi reported 24 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

The centre also stated that the overall case fatality rate (CFR) is 18.7 per cent—slightly lower than the 18.8 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

Most affected individuals fall within the age group of 21 to 30 years, with the median age being 30. The male-to-female ratio among confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

Response efforts

The NCDC reported that it has activated the National Lassa Fever Incident Management System to coordinate the country’s response to the outbreak.

National Rapid Response Teams have also been deployed to affected states to support control and management efforts using a “One Health” approach, which integrates human, animal, and environmental health interventions.

About Lassa fever

Lassa fever is a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents. It can also spread through direct contact with infected individuals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat, weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and muscle pains. Severe cases may involve unexplained bleeding from body openings such as the nose, mouth, and ears.

The NCDC urged Nigerians to maintain proper hygiene, store food in rodent-proof containers, and seek medical attention immediately when symptoms appear.

