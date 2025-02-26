Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji played a key role in Sparta Praha’s commanding 3-0 victory over Dukla in their Mol Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night.

Olatunji’s splendid display reinforced his reputation as a key player for the Czech champions.

The Nigerian striker, introduced in the 65th minute, wasted no time making an impact.

Just a minute after stepping onto the pitch, he found the back of the net, but the goal was controversially ruled out for a foul.

Undeterred, he eventually registered his name on the scoresheet in the 88th minute, sealing the emphatic win in front of the home crowd.

The Nigerian forward’s latest goal marks a return to scoring form following an impressive UEFA Champions League campaign, where he tallied four goals and two assists.

His stellar performances in Europe cemented his place among Sparta Praha’s top contributors this season.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Olatunji’s goal-scoring exploits place him among a growing list of Nigerian forwards making waves in Europe.

He joins the likes of Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, and Gift Orban, who all found the net over the weekend for their respective clubs.

The 25-year-old’s consistent performances and ability to deliver in crucial moments are beginning to attract attention, fueling calls for his potential inclusion in the Super Eagles squad.

Fans and some analysts believe if Olatunji maintains his momentum, a Super Eagles call-up may just be a matter of time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

