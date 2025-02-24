The Nigeria Football Federation has affirmed that the National Play-Off games of this year’s President Federation Cup men and women competition will be held on Wednesday, 5 March.
This follows the successful completion of the preliminaries in the 36 States and the FCT at the weekend.
Cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, as well as former winners Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Bendel Insurance of Benin City, Enugu Rangers, Shooting Stars, Heartland FC, Akwa United and Kano Pillars, were among the winners from their respective states.
However, four-time champions Enyimba FC of Aba surprisingly lost to Ahudiyannem FC following a penalty shootout in Umuahia.
The draw for the National Competition will be held on Wednesday, 12 March.
After the National Play-Off, which will involve several newcomer teams, a total of 64 teams will emerge for the draw that will take place in Abuja, with the Round of 64 competition scheduled for 19 March.
ALL THE WINNERS (MEN’S COMPETITION)
Imo: Heartland FC 2-0 OISA FC
Niger: Atlantic FA 0-0 Harmony FA (Atlantic FA win 6-5 on penalties)
Abia: Enyimba 0-0 Ahudiyannem FC (Ahudiyannem win 3-1 on penalties)
Kwara: Kwara United 1-1 ABS (Kwara United win 5-4 on penalties)
Benue: Lobi Stars 2-1 Flight FC
Adamawa: No competition
Edo: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Assemblies of God
Bauchi: Wikki Tourists 1-0 Warinje FC
Lagos: Ikorodu City 0-0 Inter Lagos (Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalties)
Jigawa: Lautai United 0-2 Dandidi Babes
Rivers: Rivers United 0-0 Wilbros FC (Rivers United win 4-3 on penalties)
Ogun: Imperial FC 2-2 Beyond Limits (Imperial FC win 8-7 on penalties)
FCT: EFCC 0-0 FWC FC (FWC FC win 4-3 on penalties)
Osun: Osun United 0-1 Igbajo FC
Nasarawa: FC Basira 0-2 Nasarawa United
Enugu: Rangers Int’l 3-0 Ijele FC
Anambra: Solution FC 0-0 Edel FC (Edel win 2-0 on penalties)
Ondo: Sunshine Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars U19 (Sunshine Stars win 4-3 on penalties)
Ekiti: COPDEM 0-1 NOSMAS FC
Borno: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 CP Strikers
Akwa Ibom: Akwa United 1-0 Eagle Eye FA
Oyo: Crown FC 0-0 Shooting Stars (Shooting Stars win 4-2 on penalties)
Kogi: Kogi Central FC 1 Vs FC Bako 2
Katsina: Katsina United 1-0 Jnr Danburam
Ebonyi: Cynosure FC 0-1 Abakaliki FC
Kebbi: Discovery Talent Academy 1-5 Kebbi United
Bayelsa: Bayelsa United 2-2 Crusaders FC (Crusaders win 4-2 on penalties)
Kaduna: Simon Beb FA 1-1 Green Berets (Green Berets win 4-2 after penalties)
Gombe: Gombe United 3-1 El-Shama FC
Plateau: Mighty Jets Feeders 0-2 Plateau Utd
Cross River: Rovers FC 1-0 E-World
Delta: Warri Wolves 2-1 De Sapele Lions
Sokoto: Sokoto United 1-2 Sokoto North FC
Taraba: Technobat FC 0-1 Eagle Stars FC
Kano: Kano Pillars 3-2 Barau FC
Yobe: Yobe Desert Stars 10-1 Gujuba Academy
Zamfara: Zamfara United 1-0 Zamfara United Feeders
ALL THE WINNERS (WOMEN’S COMPETITION)
Abia: Ahudiyannem Queens
Adamawa: Adamawa Queens
Akwa Ibom: Ibom Angels 3-0 Jacklyn Angels
Anambra: GP World FA
Bayelsa: Bayelsa Queens 8-0 Crystal Stars
Delta: Delta Queens 2-0 Delta Babes
Ebonyi: First Mahi Babes
Edo: Edo Queens 3-0 Fortress Ladies
Enugu: Queen of Softlanding FC
FCT: Naija Ratels 6-0 N-Youth Ladies FA
Imo: Heartland Queens
Kaduna: Gallant Queens 6-0 Kada Queens
Kogi: Confluence Queens
Kwara: Moje Queens 2-2 Kwara Ladies (Moje Queens win 4-3 on penalties)
Lagos: Unification Ladies 0-1 Dannaz Ladies
Nasarawa: Nasarawa Amazons
Ogun: Remo Stars Ladies 4-0 Castmong Ladies FC
Ondo: Sunshine Queens 3-3 Onimarg FC (Sunshine Queens win 4-2 on penalties)
Osun: Osun Babes FC
Plateau: Plateau United Queens 2-1 Mighty Jets Mata
Rivers: Rivers Angels 10-0 Sparkling Angels
