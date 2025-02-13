Sevilla FC President José María del Nido Carrasco has expressed confidence in Chidera Ejuke’s ability to become a key player for the Spanish club, despite the injury setback that temporarily halted his progress.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES’ reporter during the #LaLigaEXPERIENCE facilitated by StarTimes, Mr Del Nido Carrasco praised Ejuke’s resilience and highlighted his growing importance to the team.

“We are very happy with Chidera. Indeed, Chidera is the first Nigerian player to score a goal with Sevilla FC, and it is a pity that when he was at his best, he had an injury—let’s call it serious. But now he is getting back in shape, starting to play different minutes in different matches, and we are convinced that Chidera will be an important player in our history.”

Dribbling wizard

Though he has only found the back of the net just once this season, Ejuke has consistently been a thorn in the flesh of defenders with his exceptional dribbling skills.

Indeed, the Super Eagles winger, has been making headlines with his electrifying dribbling ability.

While he was on full throttle some months back, Ejuke 27, led both LaLiga and Europe’s dribbling charts, completing 28 successful take-ons from 46 attempts (61%), outperforming the likes of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Free agent

Ejuke joined Sevilla as a free agent from CSKA Moscow last summer, and he made an immediate impact before suffering an injury during a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona on 21 October, 2024.

Prior to that setback, he had established himself as one of Sevilla’s standout performers, dazzling on the left flank with his pace, technique, and creativity.

His return to action on 19 January in a 2-1 win over Girona was a turning point for Los Nervionenses, who had endured a six-game losing streak before his comeback.

His presence helped Sevilla snap a three-match away losing run in LaLiga, sparking a three-game unbeaten streak before their recent 4-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Legend in the making

Ejuke is tipped to join the ranks of Nigerian players who have excelled in LaLiga, following in the footsteps of Finidi George (Real Betis), Ikechukwu Uche (Villarreal), Obafemi Martins (Levante), Mutiu Adepoju (Racing de Santander) and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Rayo Vallecano), among others.

If he continues his impressive form, he could soon etch his name among the Nigerian greats who have made an impact in Spanish football.

NB: Watch out for the full interview on StarTimes and PREMIUM TIMES

