Sevilla have been dealt a major setback ahead of their highly anticipated LaLiga showdown against Barcelona on Sunday, with Sambi Lokonga and Akor Adams ruled out due to injuries.
In an official statement, the club confirmed that the Belgian midfielder and the Nigerian forward sustained muscle injuries during Thursday’s training session at the Ciudad Deportiva.
“The club can confirm that both Sambi Lokonga and Akor Adams were injured during Thursday’s training session at the Ciudad Deportiva after suffering muscle injuries. The Belgian midfielder has a tendon injury in his hamstring, while the Nigerian forward has a tendon injury in his thigh muscle.”
Sevilla have not disclosed the expected recovery timeline for the duo, but their availability for Sunday’s fixture appears highly unlikely.
Tough task ahead
The absence of Lokonga and Adams compounds Sevilla’s challenges as they prepare to face a Barcelona side that ruthlessly dismantled them 5-1 in the reverse fixture.
In that match, Robert Lewandowski and Pablo Torre each scored twice, while Pedri added another to seal a dominant victory for the Catalan giants.
Despite a bright start from Sevilla, Barcelona took full control once they found their rhythm. By halftime, the scoreline stood at 3-0, leaving little doubt about the outcome.
Adding to Sevilla’s injury concerns, Nigerian winger Chidera Ejuke sustained a high-grade hamstring tear during the October clash against Barcelona.
After spending three months on the sidelines, Ejuke is now back in action and will be eager to make an impact, particularly in the absence of his compatriot, Akor Adams.
Sevilla’s unbeaten run faces a stern test
Barcelona, currently sitting second in LaLiga with 45 points from 22 games, trail league leaders Real Madrid by four points. Sevilla, on the other hand, are four points away from securing a European spot.
While Sevilla remain unbeaten in LaLiga in 2025, their resolve will be tested against Hansi Flick’s men.
The Sevilla-Barca match is among several LaLiga fixtures set to be broadcast live on StarTimes this weekend, with PREMIUM TIMES also providing live updates from Seville, Spain.
