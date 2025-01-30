Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has addressed Victor Boniface’s failed transfer to Al Nassr, confirming that while the Nigerian striker was open to a move, he is now focused on staying and fighting for his place at the club.
The transfer saga took an unexpected turn after Fabrizio Romano revealed Wednesday night that the deal was advanced but never finalised, as Al Nassr ultimately chose not to give the green light.
This left Boniface staying put at Leverkusen despite serious interest from the Saudi club.
Reports had suggested Boniface will earn as much as N25bn monthly if the deal had pulled through.
|
Alonso speaks
Speaking ahead of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim, Alonso acknowledged that the transfer discussions had progressed but insisted that Boniface remains comfortable in Germany.
“We will certainly talk about it when we meet again. It can happen [that a transfer doesn’t work out]. We spoke before this transfer period and Boni was open to a move, but he feels comfortable here. He will focus on staying here, be positive about his situation, and fight for his position in the team,” Alonso told German outlet BILD.
Boniface may face Hoffenheim
Despite the uncertainty over his future in recent weeks, Boniface remains in Leverkusen’s plans. When asked if the Super Eagles striker would be included in the squad for Sunday’s game, Alonso replied: “Normally, yes.”
READ ALSO: AFCON 2025: Super Eagles to face Tunisia, Uganda in Group C
There had been speculation that Leverkusen might look for a replacement following the failed transfer, but Alonso firmly ruled out signing another striker: “Of course not.”
Focus returns to Bundesliga title race
Boniface has been instrumental in Leverkusen’s impressive season, helping them mount a Bundesliga title challenge with his goals and attacking contributions.
While the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia was real, the deal’s collapse means the 24-year-old will now shift his attention back to helping Leverkusen push for silverware.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999