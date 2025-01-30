Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has addressed Victor Boniface’s failed transfer to Al Nassr, confirming that while the Nigerian striker was open to a move, he is now focused on staying and fighting for his place at the club.

The transfer saga took an unexpected turn after Fabrizio Romano revealed Wednesday night that the deal was advanced but never finalised, as Al Nassr ultimately chose not to give the green light.

This left Boniface staying put at Leverkusen despite serious interest from the Saudi club.

Reports had suggested Boniface will earn as much as N25bn monthly if the deal had pulled through.

Alonso speaks

Speaking ahead of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim, Alonso acknowledged that the transfer discussions had progressed but insisted that Boniface remains comfortable in Germany.

“We will certainly talk about it when we meet again. It can happen [that a transfer doesn’t work out]. We spoke before this transfer period and Boni was open to a move, but he feels comfortable here. He will focus on staying here, be positive about his situation, and fight for his position in the team,” Alonso told German outlet BILD.

Boniface may face Hoffenheim

Despite the uncertainty over his future in recent weeks, Boniface remains in Leverkusen’s plans. When asked if the Super Eagles striker would be included in the squad for Sunday’s game, Alonso replied: “Normally, yes.”

There had been speculation that Leverkusen might look for a replacement following the failed transfer, but Alonso firmly ruled out signing another striker: “Of course not.”

Focus returns to Bundesliga title race

Boniface has been instrumental in Leverkusen’s impressive season, helping them mount a Bundesliga title challenge with his goals and attacking contributions.

While the prospect of a move to Saudi Arabia was real, the deal’s collapse means the 24-year-old will now shift his attention back to helping Leverkusen push for silverware.

