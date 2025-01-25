Ifeoluwa Olowoporoku, the 16-year-old Nigerian attacking midfielder, has taken a significant step in his football career by joining Swedish giants IFK Göteborg’s preseason tour in Portugal.
Olowoporoku, who was the youngest player in Nigeria’s squad at the 2023 Africa U-17 Nations Cup, has agreed to a deal with IFK Göteborg through his academy, Tripple 44.
He will officially join the club when he turns 18 next year.
As part of the preseason tour, Olowoporoku will gain invaluable experience playing against top European sides, including Lillestrøm and Copenhagen.
This exposure will help him integrate into the team’s setup and develop his skills alongside experienced professionals.
According to a press statement from Tripple 44 Club President, Samuel Olatunji Okuku, “Olowoporoku contributes to almost 75% of goals scored by Tripple 44, making him the most dangerous player in the squad just at the age of 16.
“Many times, teams would put someone to man-mark him. But his ability to find spaces or free up spaces for his teammates to receive a pass is another factor that makes him one of the most intelligent players.”
Olowoporoku’s talent was first discovered at Tripple 44 Football Academy in Ibadan, where his impressive performances earned him recognition as one of Nigeria’s most promising young players.
IFK Göteborg is known for nurturing young talents, and they see Olowoporoku as a vital part of their future plans.
As he prepares for the challenges ahead, Nigerian fans and the global football community will be watching closely, hopeful that this young star will soon shine brightly on the European stage.
