As anticipation builds for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, Nigeria’s Super Eagles could find themselves pitted against the likes of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions and Mali’s Eagles in what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

The draw ceremony for the prestigious competition will take place on Monday evening at the Mohamed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco.

The event will set the stage for Africa’s finest footballing nations to battle it out in a tournament scheduled to run from 21 December to 18 January 2026.

Pot 1

Nigeria, three-time AFCON champions, have been placed in Pot 1 alongside heavyweights such as Egypt, the record seven-time winners; defending champions Côte d’Ivoire; two-time winners Algeria; hosts Morocco, who clinched the title in 1976; and 2021 winners Senegal.

Representing Nigeria at the draw will be Super Eagles’ Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle, Team Administrator Dayo Enebi Achor, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical and Development Committee, Rabiu Inuwa.

Historic rivalry with Cameroon

Cameroon holds a unique distinction in AFCON history, having beaten Nigeria in more finals than any other country.

The Indomitable Lions famously triumphed over the Super Eagles in three title matches—1984, 1988, and 2000—solidifying a fierce rivalry that has defined African football for decades.

As five-time champions, Cameroon is always a formidable opponent and a potential group-stage clash would reignite one of the continent’s most storied football rivalries.

Mali: A personal test for Coach Chelle

For Super Eagles Head Coach Éric Sékou Chelle, a potential matchup against Mali would carry personal significance.

Chelle, Franco-Malian will face the unique challenge of leading Nigeria against his home country should the two nations meet.

Mali, though yet to win an AFCON title, has consistently been a strong contender in the tournament, boasting a team rich in young talent and physicality.

This encounter would add an emotional subplot to Nigeria’s campaign.

Chelle led Mali to the quarter-final stage at the last AFCON tournament.

Unique AFCON

This edition of AFCON is notable for its scheduling, being the first to span two calendar years. Morocco, hosting the tournament for the first time since 1988, is no stranger to major football events.

Although the North African nation was originally slated to host the 2015 finals, it withdrew due to Ebola concerns.

Since then, Morocco has hosted several significant tournaments, including the 2018 African Nations Championship (which it won), the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup. Morocco will also co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

Nigeria’s rich AFCON legacy

The Super Eagles boast an impressive record in AFCON history, with 16 medals from 20 previous appearances.

They are three-time champions (1980, 1994, 2013), five-time runners-up (1984, 1988, 1990, 2000, 2023), and eight-time bronze medalists. Only twice—in their debut in 1963 and as defending champions in 1982—have they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Nigeria’s 21st appearance in this year’s tournament ties them with DR Congo and Algeria. Meanwhile, Egypt leads with 27 appearances, followed by Côte d’Ivoire (26) and Cameroon and Tunisia (22 each).

Historical highlights and legends

Nigeria has played 104 AFCON matches, ranking fourth overall behind Egypt (111), Côte d’Ivoire (106), and Ghana (105).

Legendary Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o, now President of FECAFOOT, holds the record for most goals scored in the tournament (18 goals in 29 matches).

Nigeria’s Rashidi Yekini, a national icon, scored 13 goals across four tournaments between 1988 and 1994.

Prominent figures in African football, including Essam El Hadary, Patrick Mboma, Aymen Mathlouthi, and Gervinho, will attend the draw ceremony.

Pot 1: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire

Pot 2: Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso

Pot 3: Gabon, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin Republic

Pot 4: Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Botswana

