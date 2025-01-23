Former Chelsea and Nigerian national team star Mikel John Obi recently reunited with his former manager, José Mourinho, during a visit to Istanbul, rekindling memories of their successful time together at Stamford Bridge.

The heartwarming encounter was shared by Mikel on social media, where he posted a photo of the reunion, capturing the enduring respect and affection between the two football icons.

Mikel, renowned for his composure and tactical intelligence as a defensive midfielder, thrived under Mourinho’s guidance at Chelsea.

Their partnership was instrumental in the team’s success, with Mourinho recognising Mikel’s immense talent early on and nurturing him into one of the best in his role.

“A trip to Istanbul wouldn’t have been complete without popping in to see the man I’ll always be indebted to for giving me my big break,” Mikel captioned the photo, expressing his gratitude for the pivotal role Mourinho played in his career.

Mourinho, now managing Turkish giants Fenerbahçe, warmly welcomed Mikel and his team to the club, further underscoring the mutual respect that continues to define their relationship.

The genesis

The journey that brought Mikel to Stamford Bridge remains one of the most dramatic transfer sagas in football history.

In 2006, Sir Alex Ferguson was confident Manchester United had secured the Nigerian’s signature, even posing with him in a United jersey. However, Mikel ultimately chose Chelsea, a decision that led to a contentious legal battle. Chelsea resolved the dispute by agreeing to pay £12 million in compensation to Manchester United.

Mikel went on to spend over a decade at Chelsea, leaving in January 2017 after a glittering career. During his time at the club, he won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the UEFA Champions League in 2012, cementing his legacy as one of the club’s most successful midfielders.

