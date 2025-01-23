Ramon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife, has been sentenced to death by the Court of Appeal in Akure, Ondo State, for his role in the murder of Obafemi Awolowo University graduate student Timothy Adegoke.

This verdict upholds a lower court’s earlier decision and brings a measure of closure to a case that has gripped the nation. The appellate court had reserved judgment on the matter since 29 October 2024.

The Appeal Court judgement reads: “The judgment of the High Court of Osun State stands. Adedoyin’s appeal is dismissed in part. The Court of Appeal held that Adedoyin was properly convicted and sentenced to death.”

The appeal court, however, set aside some of the decisions of the lower court.

“Order of forfeiture of Hilton Hotel quashed and set aside. Order of education scholarship to children of Timothy Adegoke by Adedoyin and others quashed and set aside,” the judgement read.

Adegoke’s disappearance and death

On 5 November 2021, Mr Adegoke arrived at Ile-Ife to sit for his Master of Business Administration examinations. He had arranged to stay at the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, owned by Mr Adedoyin, while in Ile-Ife.

However, his sudden disappearance sparked widespread concern when all contact with him was lost 48 hours later. He was later declared missing by the police.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Adegoke’s body was later found in a shallow grave following an investigation by the police.

The police arrested and charged Mr Adedoyin and six members of his staff, namely Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle, and Adedeji Adesola to court for the murder of the 37-year-old.

Justice Oyebola Ojo of the Osun State High Court found Mr Adedoyin and three others guilty of the charge and sentenced them to death by hanging.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

