The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Adeboye, has conveyed the President’s message of congratulations to the Super Eagles B team for securing qualification to the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

President Tinubu expressed his delight with the team’s performance, praising their grit, resilience, and true Nigerian spirit.

“I want to inform you, the players and the technical crew that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is happy with your performance on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo,” Mr Adeboye said.

The President’s message continued: “Your qualification showed the true Nigerian spirit in you, which Mr. President is proud of. You have made the country proud, and the federal government will do everything within its power to make sure that you get all the necessary support for the tournament in February 2025. Kudos to the coaches, players, and all the backroom staff.”

The Super Eagles B team sealed their qualification with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline against Ghana’s Black Galaxies.

Goals from Sodiq Ismail, Nduka Junior, and Isaac Saviour secured Nigeria’s victory, with Amakhona Stephen scoring a consolation goal for Ghana in the 71st minute.

Nigeria’s qualification marks their return to the CHAN after a six-year absence.

They will join other top teams at the 2025 CHAN, co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from 1-28 February 2025.

