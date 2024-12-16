Ademola Lookman has been crowned the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year. The 27-year-old Atalanta forward becomes the seventh Nigerian player to win this prestigious award, succeeding his compatriot Victor Osimhen.

Lookman’s incredible year included 22 goals, notably a hat trick in the Europa League final that secured Atalanta’s first-ever continental title. He also played a key role in Nigeria’s journey to the AFCON final.

His impressive form has continued into the current season, with eight league goals propelling Atalanta to the top of Serie A. This award is a well-deserved recognition of Lookman’s outstanding achievements.

Lookman was not the only Nigerian winner. The Super Falcons won the Women’s National Team of the Year award after their excellent performances, especially at the Paris Olympics, where they narrowly lost out to England on penalties.

Chiamaka Nnadozie retained the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award. She thanked the CAF president and the NFF, especially her club Paris FC, which invested a lot in her to help her get to where she is today, and Kazeem Eletu, her adopted father.

Nigeria had four CAF/FIFPro Best Women 11 nominations, with Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Rasheedat Ajibade, and Asisat Oshoala. The men’s team had only Victor Osimhen and Lookman.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and CAF President Patrice Motsepe honoured the Egypt Football Association and Cameroon President Paul Biya with the CAF President’s Outstanding Achievement Award. Mr Infantino congratulated Morocco on being selected as co-hosts for the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain. In the Women’s Player of the Year award category, Zambia’s Barbra Banda trumped Nnadozie.

