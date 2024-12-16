The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the alleged oppression of Muslim nursing students in Nigerian medical colleges, particularly the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, which it “fingered as the worst culprit.”

In a statement on Monday, MURIC’s Executive Director, Ishaq Akintola, a professor, stated that Muslim students face discrimination due to their attire and are being forced to sign new school rules disallowing trousers and hijab, contrary to their Islamic rules or dress code.

Mr Akintola emphasised that Islamic rules forbid Muslim females from wearing short skirts or skimpy dresses, and the “ideal dress for a Muslim female is a long skirt or a skirt that reaches below the knees together with trousers and hijab.”

“The complainants narrate how trousers are not allowed for Muslim students who desire to use them, whereas the council governing the nursing profession states in one of its rules that students can use trousers or gowns,” he said.

Constitutional violation, intimidation

Mr Akintola further argued that disallowing female Muslim nursing students from dressing according to Islamic rules violates Section 38(i)&(ii) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

MURIC also alleged that female Muslim nursing students are intimidated, forced to attend lectures during Jumu’ah prayers, and coerced into converting to Christianity. Mr Akintola warned that this treatment has led to conversions and dropouts.

When contacted for more details about erring institutions, the professor said: “Our informants don’t want their institutions named, as it will point fingers at them as whistleblowers.”

However, UCH’s Public Relations Officer, Funmi Adetuyibi, told PREMIUM TIMES that female nursing students use their hijabs, adding that the management will address the allegations.

“Our nurses wear their hijab, the small cape. Whatever the management wants to do, I will get back to you,” Ms Adetuyibi said.

MURIC’s demands

MURIC demands immediate intervention from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), as Mr Akintola warned of peaceful nationwide protests and potential legal action, stating: “We will no longer keep quiet while nursing school officials act like demigods over our daughters’ destinies.”

“Our cause is just, the law is on our side, and Allah is with us,” he said.

MURIC vows to protect Muslim students’ rights, urging authorities to address these grievances to avoid escalation.

In 2022, a Supreme Court judgement upheld the constitutionality of hijab use by Muslim students, dismissing the Lagos State Government’s appeal and reaffirming the Court of Appeal’s ruling that banning hijab was discriminatory.

The case began in 2012 when Muslim students were prohibited from wearing hijab in Lagos State schools. Despite the Court of Appeal’s 2016 ruling favouring hijab use, the Lagos State Government appealed, leading to the Supreme Court’s final verdict.

