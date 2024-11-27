The Nigeria Premier Football League matchday 14 experienced a rollercoaster of results as the Southwest derby took the centre stage amongst other games.

Eight home wins and a draw with a total of 21 goals were scored.

Remo excel in derby test

Remo Stars defeated 10-man Shooting Stars 2-0 at the Ikenne township stadium to extend their dominance in the Southwestern derby against their regional arch-rival.

A goal from the penalty spot by Sikiru Alimi and a second half strike from Adedayo Olamilekan handed all three points to Remo Stars.

Two minutes into the game, Captain Nduka Junior’s cross found Sodiq Ismail in a one-on-one position against Shooting Stars’ goalie Mustapha Lawal, but the assistant referee ruled the defender’s attempt offside.

A minute later, Sodiq’s corner kick went sideways. The defender swiftly parried Taiye Muritala’s cross, leading to Shooting Stars’ first corner kick in the 10th minute.

Three minutes later, Sikiru Alimi failed to control the cross from Ogunrinbide, and the ball spilled towards Franck Mawuena, whose shot went off target.

Against the run of play, Shooting Stars’ Samuel Ayanrinde’s chance for an opener was ruled offside in the 16th minute.

In the 35th minute, injured Tijani Kabiru was substituted for Uche Onwusoanya.

The game intensified when Tochukwu Micheal’s goal was disallowed due to an infringement on 3SC goalkeeper Bamidele in the 40th minute.

Four minutes later, Taiye Muritala received a straight red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

The hosts capitalised on the numerical advantage as they broke the deadlock at the cusp of the first half from the penalty spot, as Alimi ended his goal drought by sending goalkeeper Mustapha Lawal the wrong way.

Second half

Into the second half, Shooting Stars continued to search for an equaliser. Being reduced to 10-men, the Gbenga Ogunbote led side in the 63rd minute made an attempt from Daddy AbdulRahman’s outside shot that hit the crossbar.

But three minutes later, Shooting Stars were dragged back as Adedayo Olamilekan doubled the lead for the Sky Blue Stars.

Shooting Stars’ attempt in the 70th minute from Daddy Rahman was saved by Goalkeeper Obassa.

Shola’s freekick in the 83rd minute for Shooting Stars was deflected to a corner as Remo Stars held on for another derby victory.

Other games

At the Mobolaji Johnson arena, Ikorodu City extended their unbeaten home run to five games after defeating El Kanemi Warriors in Lagos.

The game ended 2-0 for the Oga Boys who scored both goals in the second half from Shola Adelani and Ayomide Cole.

Elsewhere in Yenagoa, Bayelsa United defeated Niger Tornadoes 4-1.

Top three and bottom four

Remo Stars have jumped to the top position with 26 points, although same with Rivers United who played a 1-1 draw with Sunshine Stars.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers are third on the table with 23 points.

The bottom four consists of Lobi Stars who are in the 20th position after a 3-0 defeat in Enugu against the Flying Antelopes.

Bendel Insurance, Akwa United and Nasarawa are placed in the 17th, 18th and 19th respectively with 15 points.

Results

Akwa United 1-0 Plateau United

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers United

Kwara United 1-0 Heartland

Bayelsa United 4-1 Niger Tornadoes

Abia Warriors 2-0 Katsina United

Ikorodu City 2-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Nasarawa United 2-1 Bendel Insurance

Remo Stars 2-0 Shooting Stars

Enugu Rangers 3-0 Lobi stars

