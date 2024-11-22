The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has been elected as the 1st Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B zone.
The election took place in Niamey, Niger Republic on Friday, on the margin of this year’s CAF African Schools Football Championship (WAFU B qualifying tournament) taking place in that country.
President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, was elected President of the zone, while Oumarou Sawadogo, president of the Burkinabe Football Federation, was elected as the 2nd Vice President.
The WAFU B zone is made up of seven countries – Nigeria, Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Cote d’Ivoire.
|
READ ALSO: ANALYSIS: Why NFF is struggling to get top-quality manager for Super Eagles
Gusau, who became President of NFF in September 2022, has served in several high-level capacities in African football, including being on the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and serving as a top security officer of both FIFA and CAF.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999