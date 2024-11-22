The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has been elected as the 1st Vice President of the West African Football Union (WAFU) B zone.

The election took place in Niamey, Niger Republic on Friday, on the margin of this year’s CAF African Schools Football Championship (WAFU B qualifying tournament) taking place in that country.

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, was elected President of the zone, while Oumarou Sawadogo, president of the Burkinabe Football Federation, was elected as the 2nd Vice President.

The WAFU B zone is made up of seven countries – Nigeria, Togo, Benin Republic, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Cote d’Ivoire.

Gusau, who became President of NFF in September 2022, has served in several high-level capacities in African football, including being on the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and serving as a top security officer of both FIFA and CAF.

