The senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, Sharafadeen Alli, has criticised Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for installing him and two others as Ibadan high chiefs in their absence.

In a video circulating on Facebook, the senator said the ceremony defied long-standing traditional norms which require the physical presence of those being installed.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain when exactly the video was recorded by the senator. But the video clip was found circulating online on Monday.

“At the place I went to, people said I’ve been made a traditional ruler. But our father says you don’t cut someone’s hair in his absence,” he said, questioning the legitimacy of the process.

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The senator argued that no one has historically been installed as a traditional leader without being physically present, adding that the event resembled “a theatre performance” rather than a valid coronation.

His comments come amid controversy surrounding the recent decision of the Oyo State Government to crown the Ekeerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Akeem Adewoyin; Ekaarun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Kola Babalola, and the Ekaarun Balogun of Ibadanland, Sharafadeen Alli, as Obas despite their absence from the ceremony.

Mr Alli also alleged that the ceremony went ahead despite the inability of the affected individuals to attend, accusing the government of prioritising spending over due process.

“You said you wanted to install three persons but those three gave reasons why they can’t be present. Instead of rescheduling the event, you insisted on the ceremony just because of the N1.5 billion cost,” he said.

He further claimed that unnamed individuals were influencing the governor’s actions, although he maintained that he had no personal dispute with Governor Makinde or his deputy.

“Our only concern is those who are influencing the governor negatively. I don’t have any quarrel with the governor… but some people are influencing them negatively,” he added.

The senator called for open discussion of the issue, noting that the controversy had now entered the public domain.

Background

The April exercise is the latest in a series of chieftaincy reforms overseen by the Makinde administration. In February, the governor approved the elevation of 14 Oyo chiefs to Obas, despite an ongoing legal dispute linked to the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

These moves have continued to generate tension within the traditional institution, particularly in Ibadan, where the succession system to the Olubadan stool has historically followed a strict and predictable hierarchy among high chiefs.

The controversy has also taken a political dimension. Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose recently alleged that there are moves that could affect the position of Oba Rashidi Ladoja in the Ibadan succession line, further fuelling debate over the government’s role in traditional matters.

However, Governor Makinde insists that the presentation of the staff of office to the elevated chiefs was in line with the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration and Section 20 (1) and (4) of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Vol. 1, 2000.

He added that the law empowers the executive governor to confer beaded crowns on elevated high chiefs in Ibadanland, insisting that the ceremony was validly conducted.

Why this reform matters

The controversy over the recent Ibadan coronation stems from long-standing changes to the city’s chieftaincy system and the expanding role of the Oyo State Government.

Ibadan traditionally operates a structured succession system in which high chiefs rise through defined ranks to become Olubadan.

Under amendments to the Chiefs Law initiated during the tenure of former Governor Ajimobi and sustained by Governor Makinde,, multiple high chiefs can hold the status of obas while remaining in line to the Olubadan stool, a policy the government says ensures continuity in the traditional system.

However, the reforms have faced resistance. A similar move in 2017 drew opposition from some senior chiefs, with a number of them boycotting the exercise.