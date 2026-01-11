The federal government has no plan to toll the rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, says Dave Umahi, the minister of works.

Mr Umahi spoke on Sunday while answering journalists’ questions after inaugurating the N40 billion Closed Circuit Television Camera Centre on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“We will not engage construction on this bridge because it will entail static load on the bridge.

“It is also within the town, so it will introduce many bottlenecks; that is why we are not tolling this bridge,” he said.

Mr Umahi said security would be handled by the police, noting that the 11-kilometre bridge would have a five-minute response time.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt inaugurates N40bn CCTV Centre on Third Mainland Bridge

“We are allowing the police to do the needful,” the minister said.

He added that a tow van and an ambulance were required on the bridge for emergencies.

“We want life to be very smooth and sweet for Nigerians; that is what President Bola Tinubu stands for.

“That is the reason God brought him in spite of all the challenges,” he said.

(NAN)