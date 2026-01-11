The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has replied to people calling for his sack, saying it is within the right of President Bola Tinubu to do so if he so wishes.

Mr Wike stated this on Sunday, during a “thank you” visit to his Local Government Area, Obio-Akpor, in Rivers, stressing that since 1999, the people had not disappointed him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some politicians and other interest groups have been calling on Mr Tinubu to sack Mr Wike over the protracted political crisis in Rivers.

According to him, there is no sentiment or emotion in politics. What matters is interest; the interest of the people.

He added that “power is not given but taken,” saying, “for the people of Obio/Akpor, we have the power to dictate who becomes a governor in Rivers.”

“Nobody has become governor in this state without Obio/Akpor making a pronouncement; nobody has become a senator of Rivers East without Obio/Akpor making a decision.

“So, if you like, abuse us, after abusing us, come and look for our votes, and we will punish you with the votes.

“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes that I cannot offer anything again, he has the right; it is not in your place to tell him what to do,” he revealed.

He said that Mr Tinubu knows his worth and, as such, does not need anybody to tell him what to do.

The minister said that Mr Tinubu had done so much for the people of Rivers, stressing that they would return the favour in 2027.

To his detractors, the minister explained that he chose to be a politician, not a pastor, a trader, a public commentator, or a journalist, urging them to allow him to play his role in politics.

Earlier, Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, said that Obio/Akpor has over 684,000 votes out of the 3.5 million registered voters in Rivers.

Mr Chinda, who represents the LGA in the Green Chamber, said that with such voting strength, nobody would challenge the political power of the LGA in the state.

“Just go home. Tell us what you want us to do and we will do it,” he told the minister.

The Chairman of the Council, Gift Worlu, described Mr Wike as a “gift” to the LGA, the state and the country, due to his outstanding performance in public service at the local, state and national levels.

Mr Worlu thanked the minister for the many things he had done for the people of the LGA, adding that supporting the election of President Tinubu in 2023 had led to a harvest of benefits for the people.

He assured the minister that the people know where to go in the 2027 presidential election in the state.

Speaking on the gubernatorial election, the chairman said, “We do not know where to go yet, but we know where not to go”.

Also, the Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, reassured the minister of the full support of the people in the local government area.

Mr Amaewhule added that members of the State Assembly would continue to pray for him and support his call for the reelection of Tinubu for a second term.

“Tell Mr President that what we did for him in 2023, we will do even better in 2027,” he assured.

(NAN)