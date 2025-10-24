The Ondo State Police Command has clarified the ownership of the articulated truck that crashed in Akungba Akoko, in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, killing many people.

In a statement on Friday in Akure, the police said tDeGreat Rismub Company owns the truck and not the Dangote Group, as earlier reported by the media.

It also confirmed the death of eight persons, including a student, in the crash.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a truck loaded with cement lost control in Akungba Akoko on Wednesday, killing many people, including a pregnant woman.

The truck, which was travelling from Ikare to Akungba, suffered a brake failure and ran into residents nearby.

Shortly after the accident, students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), went on a peaceful protest demanding urgent action from the government to prevent future occurrences.

Earlier reports had named the Dangote Group as the owner of the truck, but the company’s management immediately countered the report, stating that the truck did not belong to them.

In a Thursday statement, Dangote said the truck belonged to a logistics company.

“The company wishes to make it categorically clear that the truck involved in the unfortunate incident does not belong to Dangote Group or any of its subsidiaries,” the statement said.

“Verified vehicle registration details confirm that the truck with Plate No. JJJ 365 XB is owned and operated by an independent logistics company that is not affiliated with Dangote Group.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the truck was not conveying any Dangote products but was transporting crushed stones in reused sacks bearing various brand names.”

Police visit scene

The command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, paid an on-the-spot

visit to Akungba in a compassionate response to the tragic accident.

“The unfortunate accident, which claimed eight lives, including that of a student, involved a HOWO truck with registration number JJJ 365 XB, belonging to DeGreat Rismub Company,” the statement read.

“The truck, reportedly coming from Ikare, lost control within the Akungba axis, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

“This devastating event understandably triggered widespread grief and led to a peaceful protest by students, who demanded justice and called for the re-erection of the barricade earlier installed to restrict the movement of heavy-duty vehicles through the town.”

Deputy governor assures of preventive measures

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Olayide Adelami, visited the scene of the accident.

During the visit on Thursday, the deputy governor and the police commissioner jointly addressed the protesting students.

Mr Adelami assured the students and the entire community of the state government’s commitment to prevent such a tragic accident from happening again by taking some corrective measures.

On his part, Mr Lawal commended the students for their peaceful conduct throughout the protest.

He appealed to the teeming youth and students to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them that their concerns had been duly noted and that urgent steps were being taken to prevent a recurrence