Details have emerged of how the traditional ruler of the Igoba community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Adinlewa John, narrowly escaped assassination when armed men stormed his palace on Thursday.

Police said on Saturday that a group of hoodlums, “armed with firearms, knives, charms, and other dangerous weapons, invaded Igoba Community with the intent to wreak havoc.”

They did not, however, state the reasons for the attack.

The police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement, said that in the course of the violent activities of the hoodlums, a woman, Ogunoye Oluomo, was attacked, injured, and dispossessed of her belongings.

“The assailants further advanced to the palace of His Royal Highness, Oba Adinlewa John of Igoba, where they attempted to assassinate the monarch. Fortunately, the royal father narrowly escaped the life-threatening assault,” Mr Ayanlade said.

He further said the command has arrested 10 suspects in connection with the attack.

“Upon receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, promptly directed all necessary operational assets and manpower to the area..Led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the tactical team effected the arrest of ten (10) suspects.

“The suspects have confessed to their various roles in the unrest and will all be charged in court upon the completion of investigations,” Mr Ayanlade said.

The spokesperson listed Items recovered from the suspects to include two locally fabricated pistols, one single-barrel gun, several rounds of live ammunition, assorted charms, knives, and machetes.

He said the injured victim was taken to a hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment and responding positively.

He added that efforts were ongoing to track down other fleeing suspects.

“Normalcy has since been restored to Igoba Community, with security presence reinforced to forestall further breakdown of law and order,” Mr Ayanlade said.

Another traditional ruler attacked

Meanwhile, the yam festival in Idogun community in Ose Local Government Area of the state turned violent on Friday as youth marched to the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Onidogun of Idogun, Moses Bakare, and attacked him and members of his family.

Mr Bakare’s wife and son, Victor Bakare, were attacked at the venue of the festival in Ishara Quarters by a faction of youth said to have been at loggerheads with the palace.

The incident was later curtailed by the intervention of security operatives, particularly the Amotekun Corps and police officers who were deployed to the scene to disperse the rioters.

Victor, who addressed journalists at the palace after the incident, displayed injuries he sustained during the attack, alleging that the mob humiliated his family by stripping his mother, splashing him (Victor) with urine and other dirty substances, and manhandling the traditional ruler.

“This is not just an attack on my family but on the entire Idogun throne,” he added while fighting back tears.

On his part, the traditional ruler described the attack as a continuation of what he termed “unprovoked hostility” from a section of the youth in the community.

He condemned the assault, calling it “barbaric, unfortunate, and a desecration of our tradition.”

Mr Bakare called on the state government and law enforcement agencies to investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice to forestall a repeat of such violence.

The Amotekun Coordinator in Idogun, Omatayo Johnson, said the security team promptly restored order.

“Our quick intervention prevented the situation from degenerating into something far more dangerous. Normalcy has since returned,” he said.

Mr Ayanlade said the police have been informed of the incident and are investigating, promising that the perpetrators will face the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, further reassured the public of the command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property,” he said.

“The command hereby sounds a clear and stern warning to all criminally minded individuals and groups: Ondo State will never be a breeding ground for lawlessness.

“Anyone who dares to test the resolve of the Nigeria Police will be brought under control with the full force of the law, arrested, and made to face the full wrath of justice without exception.

“Criminals are therefore advised to repent, relocate, or be ready to meet the uncompromising determination of law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the Command assures all law-abiding citizens that they have nothing to fear,” he said.