The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has elected a new State Working Committee (SWC) with Victor Aisida emerging as the chairman.

Mr Aisida, a legal practitioner and a long-time party man, was affirmed alongside other members of the SWC at the party’s elective congress held on Saturday in Akure, the state capital.

Other new executive members are Akin Oyewole as deputy chairman, Oluseye Olujimi as secretary, Jolade Aladetan as publicity secretary, and Woke Akindiose as legal adviser.

The congress, which was declared open by the outgoing Caretaker Chairman, Bakkita Bello, drew party leaders, elders, delegates, and stakeholders from across the state.

Prominent figures in attendance included former National Vice Chairman (South-west), Eddy Olafeso; Chairman of the PDP State Elders Council, Omotayo Dairo; a member of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), Clement Faboyede; and the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba.

Also present were women leaders, youth leaders, and members of the PDP Electoral Committee led by Adewale Aribisala.

However, the party’s 2024 governorship candidate in the state, Agboola Ajayi, was absent from the elective congress. No reason was given for his absence.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Aisida pledged to restore unity, discipline, and strength to the opposition party, which has endured internal wrangling and serial electoral defeats in the state.

He described his emergence as a “sacred responsibility” and stressed that the mandate was not his alone, but one entrusted to him by members who had sustained the PDP through years of turbulence.

“Our party has faced turbulence and tribulations, sometimes from enemies outside but mostly from cracks within. Yet, like the palm tree in the storm, we have bent but never broken. We will rise again, stronger, wiser, and more determined,” he said.

Mr Aisida also vowed to build bridges across generations, reconnect with the party’s founding fathers, empower the youth, and recognise the pivotal role of women, whom he described as “indisputable pillars of strength.”

He assured that his leadership would be anchored on inclusiveness, discipline, and fidelity to the party’s constitution, to reclaim the PDP’s lost glory in Ondo State.

On political engagement, Mr Aisida stated that the PDP under his stewardship would practice constructive opposition, focused on accountability and the welfare of citizens rather than hostility.

“We will raise our voices, not in malice but in truth, with courage and clarity, for the good of the majority of our people,” he added.

Mr Aisida urged members to put aside past grievances, embrace forgiveness, and unite to pursue electoral victories.

“The night of division is over, and the morning of revival is here. Together, we will restore confidence in our members, rekindle hope in our supporters, and present the PDP as the credible alternative our people deserve,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Bello described the congress as a constitutional assignment and “a defining moment” for the party in the state.

“At the end of this exercise, we will all be glad. It shall be a new beginning, a wonderful outing to lead us to victory in Ondo State,” he told delegates.

The party’s fortunes had deepened since the last governorship election following its failure to secure victory at the polls for the third consecutive time.

Some of its members have jumped ship to pitch their tent with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The protracted crisis at the national level had also impactedly negatively on the state chapter of the party, with many of its members either becoming indifferent or are ready to leave the party.