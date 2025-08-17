The police command in Ogun State has confirmed the arrest of two persons, identified as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for alleged electoral offences.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola.

She said the officials were arrested in Iperu Remo during the Remo federal constituency bye-election.

She noted that at 12:45 a.m., a police patrol team, attached to Iperu Remo Division, intercepted a Mitsubishi Space Wagon, with registration number AKD 887 HT, with three occupants.

She added that the INEC officials were arrested alongside their driver.

Ms Odutola stated that a search on the vehicle led to the recovery of N2.5 million cash from one of the officials.

“During interrogation, he confessed that the money was collected at Kehoy Hotel, Iperu, from a man he referred to as “Political Solution”, acting on the directive of his supervisor,” she said.

The police spokesperson stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State CID, Eleweran, for immediate discreet investigation.

He assured members of the public that monitoring of the election was ongoing, and the command would keep the public abreast of the outcome of the investigation.

