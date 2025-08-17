The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State has rejected the outcome of the re-run elections in Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituencies, citing widespread irregularities and violence.

The party claims the electoral process was marred by thuggery, with political thugs intimidating eligible voters, rendering the exercise ridiculous.

The Chairman of the party, Yusuf Kibiya, who stated this while addressing journalists on Saturday in Kano, described the process as “totally devoid of all democratic processes.”

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing ground for all parties, emphasising that the current state of affairs undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

He called on security agencies to protect voters, uphold peaceful assembly, and deter intimidation and violence.

The chairman advised the Kano State Government and national leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and actions, and urged them to promote a transparent and peaceful electoral process.

He also called on relevant authorities to investigate electoral law breaches and sanction offenders accordingly to prevent future misconduct.

The Nigeria Police on Saturday announced the arrest of 288 suspected thugs during the re-run elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Ibrahim Bakori, disclosed this to journalists in the Shanono Local Government Area of the state.

(NAN)