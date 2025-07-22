In a surprising political development, the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for reelection in 2027.

In the 2023 presidential election, Mr Tinubu lost Osun to PDP’s Atiku Abubakar by a narrow margin. Atiku polled 354,366 votes while Mr Tinubu secured 343,945 votes — a significant setback for the APC candidate in what is considered his ancestral home.

Yet, in a communique issued on Monday at the end of a PDP caucus meeting held at the Government House in Osogbo, and made public Tuesday by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the Osun PDP declared its support for Mr Tinubu’s reelection bid.

“The caucus recognises the fact that Osun is the ancestral home of President Bola Tinubu, which makes him the son of the state,” the PDP leaders said. “Accordingly, the caucus adopted and endorsed the President for re-election in the 2027 general elections.”

The endorsement, coming from a party that trounced Mr Tinubu in the state just over two years ago, has raised eyebrows among political observers and stirred conversations around party loyalty, ethnic identity, and electoral strategy.

The endorsement of President Tinubu came amid speculations that Governor Adeleke might defect to the APC ahead of the August 2026 governorship election.

But the PDP leaders insisted that Mr Adeleke remains fully committed to the PDP and will seek reelection on its platform.

“The caucus affirms that Governor Adeleke remains in PDP and will contest the August 2026 governorship election under the banner of the party,” the communique stated.

The leaders acknowledged internal resistance within both parties to any potential defection, noting that the idea of Mr Adeleke joining the APC did not originate from him.

“Majority of APC members are opposed to Governor Adeleke joining the APC, and many of our own members only considered following him out of loyalty, not because they supported the idea,” the PDP caucus noted.

They also accused some APC leaders of “hostility and resentment” toward the governor, allegedly driven by entrenched personal interests.

The communique reaffirmed support for Mr Adeleke’s second-term bid and directed all PDP members in the state to remain with the party and work toward its continued dominance.

It further called on the governor to intensify efforts in delivering his administration’s five-point development agenda.

The document was signed by key PDP figures in the state, including Governor Adeleke, his deputy Kola Adewusi, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Lasun Yusuf, PDP state chairman Sunday Bisi, and others.

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF OSUN STATE PDP LEADERSHIP CAUCUS MEETING HELD AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE, OSOGBO TODAY JULY 21, 2025

Following extensive consultations, debates, surveys, opinion sampling from traditional rulers, community leaders, civil servants, retirees, religious leaders, market men and women, interactions with members of the PDP and the general public across major towns and villages in Osun State, on issues pertaining to recent political developments in the state, the Leadership Caucus of Osun PDP hereby reviewed as follows:

A. That all politics is local, and as such, the feelings and aspirations of voters and party members are critical to decisions on party affiliations;

B. That the majority of the members of the APC in Osun State are opposed to the idea of the defection of Governor Adeleke to the APC, which did not originate from the governor in the first instance. Some APC leaders based on entrenched interests have demonstrated hostility and resentment towards Governor Ademola Adeleke. Some went on social media and national television to call Governor Adeleke all kinds of unprintable names.

C. That the majority of PDP members in Osun State are not happy about the idea of the defection of Governor Adeleke to APC, but only reluctantly agreed to follow Governor Adeleke to wherever he goes to show their love, support and loyalty to his leadership.

D. That the state governor, the state government, and the PDP as a political party remain very popular and acceptable above all other political parties in Osun State.

Consequently, the leaders hereby resolve as follows:

1. That the PDP in Osun State recognizes the fact that Osun State is the ancestral home of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which makes the President the son of Osun State. Therefore, the PDP in Osun State hereby, adopts, and endorses President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election.

2. That PDP in Osun State reaffirms its adoption and endorsement of Governor Ademola Adeleke for re-election in the 2026 governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

3. That Governor Ademola Adeleke and all members of the PDP in Osun State should remain in the PDP.”

