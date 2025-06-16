The countdown has officially begun as Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, braces itself to welcome the continent’s future stars for the 3rd African U18 and U20 Athletics Championships, now just 30 days away.

Scheduled to hold at the newly upgraded MKO Abiola Sports Arena, the championship promises to be a spectacle of speed, strength, and emerging talent.

Over 50 countries are expected to participate in this prestigious event, with national contingents beginning to arrive from 12 July.

The championship will take place from 16-20 July.

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has given full endorsement to the facilities, certifying Abeokuta as ready and capable of hosting the continent’s best young athletes.

All eyes will be on Nigeria as it sets the stage for a new generation of stars, poised to follow in the footsteps of national legends like Falilat Ogunkoya, Mary Onyali, Olusoji Fasuba, Deji Aliyu, and Yusuf Alli — all of whom first shone on similar junior stages before becoming global icons.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

READ ALSO: Rivers administrator speaks on Fubara returning to Government House

As excitement builds, Ogun State is not only preparing for the athletics championship but is also setting the groundwork to host the upcoming WAFU B U-17 football championship.

This will further cementing the State’s growing status as a hub for elite sporting events in Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

