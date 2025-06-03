The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged assault of Alexander Rotifa, the vice principal of Complete Child Development College, Aule, in Akure, Ondo State, over examination malpractice.

The Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Rotifa was attacked by suspected thugs allegedly acting on the instructions of one Dorcas Asije, whose son, a student of the school, was prevented from using his smartphone in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The vice principal had seized the phone from the student as the act constituted examination malpractice. However, this attracted the wrath of the boy’s parents, who mobilised some hoodlums against him.

Mr Rotifa was beaten up and was hospitalised. Although he has regained stability and was discharged from the hospital, he is said to be unable to return to his house for fear of being attacked again.

On Monday, the Ondo State Police Command said it had arrested Mrs Asije and four accomplices and would be prosecuted when investigations are concluded.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Ms Boriowo said Mr Rotifa was assaulted by thugs allegedly hired by the parents of his student for performing his lawful duty of upholding the integrity of the examination.

She commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the police for ensuring the arrest of Mrs Asije and her accomplices and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We commend the swift response of Executive Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and the state police command in arresting the suspects, including Mrs Dorcas Asije and four accomplices,” the statement read.

“We urge that thorough investigations be concluded and all culprits duly prosecuted to serve as a deterrent.”

She further said that the ministry, under the leadership of the Minister of Education, Maruf Alausa, has zero tolerance for examination malpractice, intimidation of school staff, and any form of unethical conduct by students, parents, or guardians.

“Any student found engaging in examination malpractice will face sanctions in line with the national examination guidelines. Furthermore, any parent or guardian who enables, supports or participates in such criminal behaviour will be prosecuted under the law,” she said.

Ms Boriowo urged all schools to promptly report any threats or breaches of conduct during examinations to law enforcement agencies and relevant educational authorities.

“We are working in collaboration with state ministries of education, law enforcement agencies and examination bodies to enhance the security and integrity of our examination processes.

“The Federal Ministry of Education stands firmly with the management and staff of Complete Child Development College and by extension all education stakeholders nationwide who continue to uphold the values of discipline, accountability, academic excellence and who resist examination malpractice,” said.

Parent petitions IGP

Meanwhile, Elisha Imoukhuede, the father of the student who was allegedly involved in the malpractice, has petitioned the police authorities alleging a case of ”harassment, unlawful seizure, forced abduction, and defamation” against the personnel from the Okuta Elerinla Police Station in Akure.

In the petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Mr Imoukhuede denied the allegations of examination malpractice, saying that although his son took the phone, which belonged to his mother, to the school, he never used it for cheating.

He also said that the vice principal was assaulted as neighbours attempted to rescue his 13-year-old son, who was being “kidnapped” by unidentified men in a police-branded vehicle.

He said the people thought the men were trying to kidnap the boy, hence the reaction which caused the vice principal to sustain “minor injuries.”

He accused the police and the school of “unlawful seizure of personal property by the school; refusal to release said property despite the presence of the legal owner; alleged use of police operatives from Okuta Elerinla Police Station to intimidate, abduct, and detain a minor without a warrant or due process; defamation and harassment of a pupil with false accusations aimed at damaging his academic integrity; and gross abuse of power by the school authority with apparent support or complicity of law enforcement officers.”

Mr Imoukhuede prayed the IGP to conduct a full investigation into the conduct of the vice principal and teachers of the Complete Child Development Centre.

He also called for a disciplinary and legal review of the actions of officers from Okuta Elerinla Police Station, who were allegedly used to harass and intimidate his family.

He said there should be immediate action to protect the reputation and welfare of his son, Elisha Wisdom, from further defamation or victimisation and that there should be sanctions, if appropriate, against all parties who participated in or facilitated the unlawful acts.

