The Police Command in Lagos State has debunked claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged explosion incident in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, dismissed the report in a statement on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.
Mr Jimoh clarified that no explosion occurred anywhere in Lagos State on Friday, 19 April.
“The Command in Lagos State confirms that no explosion incident was recorded in any part of the state,” he said.
The Commissioner of Police explained that the viral video online is from an earlier explosion on 11 April at a CCTV shop in Computer Village, Ikeja.
That incident remains under investigation, according to the police.
He added that proactive measures have been implemented to ensure sufficient police presence and maintain a safe environment for businesses and daily activities.
Mr Jimoh urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear or panic.
He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.
The CP also advised bloggers and social media users to avoid spreading false information that could incite fear or public anxiety.
According to him, the command remains dedicated to preserving peace and order throughout Lagos State.
