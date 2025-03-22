The paramount ruler of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has disclosed that he played a crucial role in installing Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the Ooni of Ife in 2015.

In a statement on Friday, Oluwo said he used his connections to facilitate Ooni’s installation, even intervening in a court case that threatened to derail Ooni’s aspirations.

According to the Oluwo, he received a call from Akin Daodu, an ally of the Ooni, seeking his help in Mr Ogunwusi’s bid for the throne.

The Oluwo said he had a prior connection with the Ogunwusi family, having lived near them in Akobo, Ibadan. He also acknowledged a closer relationship with Ogunwusi’s brother, Tunji Ogunwusi.

“As a friend and peer, I’ve earlier called Tunji Ogunwusi, but he underrated me (O fi oju ana wo mi). Maybe because I’d sought his help before I got an authentic link, he refused to take me seriously.

“We discussed, and he disclosed, almost all the stakeholders, including the Governor, have agreed, but there is litigation in court instituted by a few aggrieved people. He said his primary concern is court litigation. I asked him if that was all, and he said yes. I told him he was already a king.

“In his presence, I called the person in charge, and I told the person what I wanted. The case was decided on Friday, and Adeyeye became Ooni on Saturday. This was before my own enthronement. I was not selfish. I did his own before my own. And a few months later, God used the same link for me to become Oluwo of Iwoland,” he stated.

The Oluwo claimed that he selflessly prioritised the Ooni’s interests but was met with betrayal and conspiracy.

He further alleged that the Ooni was behind efforts to undermine his authority, including orchestrating his suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas and using other traditional rulers to destabilise his territory.

Additionally, the Oluwo accused the Ooni of attacking him in the governor’s presence, falsely alleging that he opposes deity worship. He also claimed that the Ooni played a role in using his former wife against him.

“The same person I helped to the throne has been planning evil against me. He wants me to be removed as Oluwo by all means. Such is a dream that can never come true. No one can remove me as Oluwo. No one can kill me, and no one can bring me down.

“He should keep trying. He will be the one to live to regret. His cohorts that have tried it in the past failed,” he said.

Ooni responds

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, dismissed claims that the Oluwo played a role in Mr Adeyeye’s enthronement. He said selecting an Ooni involves 16 kingmakers, oracle consultations, and government approval, making it impossible for any individual to determine the outcome.

Mr Olafare challenged the Oluwo to name who he contacted or what role he played, emphasising that the Ooni was destined for the throne long before his selection.

“Who was this ‘person in charge’? To become an Ooni, 16 kingmakers must sit down in their council. They will invite the head of the Ifa cult, who will come and consult the oracle for them. The same 16 lawmakers will forward whoever they have chosen to the governor, and the governor will announce the Ooni. So, which of these three did he consult?”

When asked why the duo were having these issues, Mr Olafare said the Oluwo’s action appeared to be a mere publicity stunt as there was no obvious reason for the attack.

Regarding claims that Ooni was using other kings to destabilise his territory, Mr Olafare dismissed them as baseless. He urged the Oluwo to provide names if he had any credible allegations.

On Oluwo’s suspension from the Council of Traditional Rulers in Osun State, Mr Olafare clarified that it was because of his misconduct, specifically physically attacking another king. He said the incident was captured on video, investigated by the council, and led to a justified suspension.

Mr Olafare insisted that the Ooni holds no grudge against the Oluwo and has not engaged in conflict with him. He said the duo were recently seen together at an event with the governor.

He said the Ooni remained focused on his traditional ruler and businessman responsibilities, leaving no room for distractions or unnecessary confrontations.

Genesis of fracas

It is not clear when exactly the feud between the Ooni and the Oluwo began. However, there are speculations that the controversy stems from Oluwo’s claim that he is entitled to the throne of Ooni of Ife. The Oluwo also disputed the notion that the Ooni is superior to him in the hierarchy of Yoruba Obas.

In a bold move, Oba Akanbi ceremoniously stormed a compound in Ile-Ife to assert his claim, which didn’t sit well with the Ooni. Furthermore, Oluwo disputes the notion that the Ooni is superior to him in the hierarchy of Yoruba Obas.

The Oluwo alleged that the Ooni ordered his bodyguard to push him out of the way during a meeting of traditional rulers in Port Harcourt in 2018. The Ooni, however, denied this allegation.

In 2024, the Ooni said he was chased out like a child when he visited the Oluwo. He said he has refrained from getting close to him since then.

