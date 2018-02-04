Despite Ooni’s denial, Oluwo insists he was harassed on the orders of the Ife monarch

Related News

The last has not been heard of the clash between the Ooni of Ife, Adeye Ogunwusi and the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, at the summit of traditional rulers which held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday.

The Iwo monarch has insisted that he was maltreated by the security officer, despite denials from the Ooni’s palace that the altercation did not take place.

The Oluwo claimed the Ooni’s Chief Security Officer, who was identified as Kolawole, pushed him in an attempt to clear the way for the Ooni who was returning from the podium where he had gone to give the vote of thanks for the ceremony.

But the media aide to the Ooni, Moses Olafare, denied that the Oluwo was pushed, saying the report was shocking and misleading.

Mr. Olafare said that there were over 100 journalists and 30 cameramen at the event, who would have reported such an incident if it had happened.

But the Oluwo, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the telephone on the issue, insisted that the security detail carried out a deliberate assault on him on the orders of the Ooni.

He said the conduct of the Ooni’s security detail was glaring to dignitaries at the event, who were surprised at the impatience of the guard.

“You can see the picture, pictures don’t lie, you see the way he approached me,” Mr. Akanbi said.

“I asked him to be patient, but he pushed me, but because I did not want to create a scene, I had to give way and after he had passed, the I went back and resumed my discussion with the Minister of Interior.

“And the Ooni, seeing what happened, did not express any apologies, showing that he is aware of what his security guard did.”

The Oluwo also noted that it was not the first time the Ooni’s security detail would maltreat him at a public function.

“He has done it before and there was a time he saw me and was laughing mockingly at me,” the Oluwo said.

He added that the security officer would not have had the effrontery to do what he did if he had not been mandated to do so.