The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an advocate for peace, security, and development.

Governor Abiodun also said the legacies of the former president extend beyond Nigeria and Africa.

The governor made the comments during an event organised to celebrate the 88th birthday of the former president, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Abiodun noted that the contributions of President Obasanjo to the enthronement of democracy in the country remain a landmark achievement, which he said was made possible by his commitment to democracy and national unity. In addition, the governor described the celebrant as an architect of modern Nigeria.

He also acknowledged the exemplary leadership of Chief Obasanjo in the vineyard of God, describing him as a pragmatic community leader.

Governor Abiodun added that his administration would continue to be inspired by the achievements and legacies of the former President.

“History will continue to be kind to you because the story of Nigeria and your story is closely and intimately intertwined, and the name Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Obasanjo will remain indelibly entrenched in the minds of so many generations to come.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Beyond your successful career in the military, you’ve continued to demonstrate that you are a true patriot, a leader who is irrevocably devoted to the advancement of Nigeria.

“Your role, particularly in being instrumental to the first civilian-to-civilian transition, remains a landmark achievement; one that underscores the commitment to democracy, governance, and national unity.

“Your resilience, your vision, and your relentless pursuit of excellence continue to showcase you as a statesman, an advocate for peace, security, and development. Your legacy, without a doubt, extends beyond Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu pays special tribute to Obasanjo at 88

In their separate congratulatory messages delivered online, former President Goodluck Jonathan and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, eulogized the former President as an apostle of peace and stability in Nigeria and in the diaspora, pointing out that his visionary and outstanding leadership is worthy of emulation.

In his remarks, Mr Obasanjo expressed gratitude to Almighty God, describing the two books presented at the ceremony entitled, “Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation, and Reparation” and “Nigeria: Past and the Future,” which he authored, as timely.

He noted that for Nigeria to truly break away from slavery and colonialism and attain the desired enviable position in the comity of nations, all hands must be on deck towards achieving the goal.

Some dignitaries, such as Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and former governors Peter Obi, Emeka Ihedioha, Sam Egwu, Ibikunle Amosun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Sule Lamido, all graced the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

