Property worth millions of naira was destroyed on Sunday following a fire that ravaged a storey building with ten rooms and three shops in Ibadan.

The inferno destroyed household goods worth millions of naira, while equipment in the shops was also completely ruined.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident, which occurred behind a well-known furniture company along Liberty Road, happened when most occupants had left for church.

A hairdressing salon, a fashion designer’s shop, and a foodstuff seller’s shop were also affected, with equipment and consumables worth millions destroyed.

One of the residents, Abosede Koleoso, who works at a filling station, told NAN she received a distress call at work alerting her to the fire outbreak.

She narrated, “I was at work as an attendant at a filling station when I received a call that our house was on fire.

“By the time I rushed home, the entire building was engulfed, destroying all rooms and occupants’ properties.

“I was told the fire started in a sitting room upstairs due to an electrical spark, which could not be contained before spreading downstairs.”

Another resident, Karim Akande, thanked God that no life was lost. Meanwhile, shop owners were seen wailing and declined to comment on the incident.

Other occupants on the ground floor were seen salvaging their belongings with taxis and cars, while others gathered in groups discussing the fire.

Yemi Akinyinka, general manager of Oyo State Fire Services Agency, confirmed the fire incident to NAN.

Mr Akinyinka said the fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. via a call from a neighbour stating that a house at No 1, Shoyombo Street, Off Liberty Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, was ablaze.

He said, “Immediately, fire personnel led by ACFS Adedeji were deployed to the scene.

“On arrival, we found an ancient-storey residential building engulfed in flames. We acted swiftly and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

“The fire was completely extinguished with assistance from Fire Marshals at a nearby mall.

“No casualties were recorded. The fire affected the building, but we successfully saved neighbouring structures. The cause was a high voltage surge when power was restored,” Mr Akinyinka said.

(NAN)

