The police in Ondo State have confirmed the abduction of seven travellers on the Owo-Ipele-Benin Highway.

Funmilayo Odunlami, the spokesperson for the command, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

“Seven people were abducted and investigation is ongoing. Update on the incident will be provided soon,” Odunlami said.

A family member of one of the victims, who pleaded anonymity, said they were abducted on Saturday night while returning from a South-South state to Akure.

“The assailants ambushed the travellers, forcing them out of their commercial vehicle, which was later found abandoned by the roadside, prompting other motorists to raise the alarm,” the source said.

(NAN)

