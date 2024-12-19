The police in Oyo State have confirmed the death of 35 minors from Wednesday’s stampede at a children’s funfair in Ibadan, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the stampede at the event at Basorun Islamic High School. The Oyo government had confirmed many deaths, mostly children, in the stampede.

On Thursday, the police confirmed that 35 minors died while six others were left critically injured and on various medical interventions.

President Bola Tinubu also ordered relevant agencies to investigate the incident.

Police arrest suspects

The Oyo police spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the deaths, also confirmed the arrest of eight suspects, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

In a statement, Mr Osifeso said the investigation had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police leading it.

“Residents around the axis are advised not to panic as they will witness high-level patrols and visible police presence to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the unfortunate situation,” he said.

He said the command sympathised with all the families and loved ones affected by the tragedy and assured residents of the state that justice would be served accordingly.

Tinubu speaks

In a statement, President Bola Tinubu expressed sadness over the tragic incident.

The president directed the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy thoroughly, Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Mr Tinubu emphasised that it was imperative to determine whether negligence or deliberate actions contributed to the incident, ensuring a transparent and accountable process.

He urged the Oyo State Government to take every necessary measure to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring.

Among the essential actions, according to him, are a comprehensive review of all public events’ safety measures, strict enforcement of safety regulations and regular safety audits of event venues.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu calls on event organisers to prioritise the safety of all attendees, especially children.

“He stresses the importance of integrating professional security, protocol, and logistics at events to ensure the utmost safety of all participants.

“Our children’s safety and well-being remain paramount.

“No event should ever compromise their safety or take precedence over their lives,” the statement quoted Tinubu as saying.

The president extended his condolences to the government and people of Oyo State as well as to the grieving families who lost their children.

“In this moment of mourning, President Tinubu stands in solidarity with the affected families and offers prayers that the Almighty God will grant peace to the souls of those who have departed in this unfortunate event,” the statement said.

Victims brought in dead

The Public Relations Officer, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Funmilayo Adetuyibi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only five victims were brought to the hospital.

“The five victims brought in yesterday were brought in dead, so we are not talking about any admission because they were brought in dead,” she said.

The Oyo government had said on Wednesday that the victims were taken to different hospitals in the state capital.

