Some youths on Tuesday staged a protest at an empowerment programme organised by Adedayo Adesola, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives who represents Apapa Federal Constituency.

The event, which was held in the Apapa Local Government Area, empowered about 60 constituents with items such as tricycles, generators, grinding machines, freezers, and sewing machines.

Mr Adesola is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Disruption

Drama ensued when the lawmaker proceeded to present the eight tricycles to the beneficiaries. More than a dozen youths thronged to the stage area to protest the inclusion of two council members as beneficiaries.

The rowdiness, which lasted for more than 15 minutes, was prevented from degenerating into a full-blown crisis by a team of security operatives who promptly intervened.

The youths kept shouting that the empowerment was for community members and not for APC party members.

It took the intervention of Mr Adesola to douse the situation after the youths proceeded to where the tricycles were parked.

Eventually, the empowerment committee danced to their tune and removed the two council members, replacing them with the names of two of the youths.

Shortly after the event returned to order, some youths tried to seize the items from the beneficiaries at the exit point.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that two beneficiaries, one with a generator and another with a freezer, were prevented from leaving the venue with their items.

Meanwhile, order eventually returned, and the other beneficiaries received their empowerment items.

Speech

Earlier in his speech, the lawmaker said since he was elected into the National Assembly, he had wanted to empower his constituents.

“With a population estimate of about one million residents in Apapa Federal Constituency, one doesn’t need rocket science to recognise the need for material support to lift our citizenry out of poverty,” Mr Adesola said.

“It is against this backdrop that I sometimes go to extra lengths soliciting support for our people as amplified by today’s event.”

He encouraged the recipients to use the materials wisely to help improve the economy and society in the Apapa area.

How the beneficiaries were picked

Speaking to journalists at the end of the programme, the lawmaker said the beneficiaries were selected across the wards and polling units in the area.

“We selected them by looking at the polling units because that is the basic unit of voting,” he said.

“We know that there are 10 wards in Apapa and so we selected beneficiaries across those wards and polling units and then we also want to ensure that women are not left behind.”

Mr Adesola reiterated that the essence of the empowerment programme is to “assist the constituents” to cushion the global economic crisis.

Following the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu, petrol prices have skyrocketed. The hike immediately triggered an increase in fares and prices of goods and services.

Beneficiaries speak

On her part, Folakemi Alabi, a beneficiary of a sewing machine, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker.

She told PREMIUM TIMES that she had been in the business for three years without a personal sewing machine.

“I have been using my friend’s own. I’m going to make use of this, thanks to honourable Jim-Sam,” she said.

Tajudeen Olusi, an elder statesman and leader of the state’s Governance Advisory Council (GAC) and other leaders of APC were in attendance.

