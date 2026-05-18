The Police command in Enugu State has confirmed the arrest of suspects linked to two separate murder cases in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesman in Enugu State, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said both incidents happened on Friday, 15 May, in separate communities, sending shockwaves across residents of the affected areas.

He said the cases involved alleged killings by close family members, prompting swift police intervention and investigations.

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“In the first incident, operatives of Igbo-Etiti Division responded at about 3:10 p.m.,” Mr Ndukwe said.

He said officers received information that Onyebuchi Anikwe, 40, allegedly attacked his 60-year-old mother, Felicia Anikwe, with a cutlass.

“The victim was found lifeless, while officers immediately secured the scene and recovered her remains,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the corpse was taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed her dead before preservation in the mortuary.

He added that officers rescued the suspect from an angry mob, which had severely assaulted him.

“The suspect was arrested, detained, and taken for urgent medical treatment,” he added.

In the second incident, Mr Ndukwe said operatives of the Distress Response Squad responded at about 3:18 p.m.

He said the team acted on intelligence from Agu-Ekwegbe Community within the same local government area.

“The report alleged that Joshua Eze killed his sister, Nwabuche Eze, and her little daughter,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said officers recovered the bodies and moved them to hospital for medical examination.

He added that doctors confirmed both victims dead before their remains were deposited in the mortuary.

“The suspect, also rescued from an angry mob, is in critical condition,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said the suspect later died in hospital while receiving emergency treatment.

“Preliminary investigations suggest he buried the victims in a shallow grave,” he added.

He said investigators also recovered a dead white cock from the scene, suggesting possible ritual motives.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, condemned the killings and described them as barbaric.

Mr Giwa directed detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out comprehensive investigations into both incidents.

“Residents must avoid jungle justice and report criminal suspects through lawful channels,” the commissioner said.

(NAN)