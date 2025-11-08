Julius Nwafor, a 74-year-old visually impaired man, says he insisted on casting his vote in the Anambra State Governorship Election on Saturday because he wants to contribute to choosing the next governor who will bring progress in the South-eastern state.

Mr Nwafor cast his vote at Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square in Isuofia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance is expected to cast his vote at the same polling unit.

Led by her daughter, Ifeoma Nwafor, the septuagenarian said he was excited to have exercised his franchise despite the visual impairment.

“I came out to vote because I want the progress of Anambra State, and I want to be part of those who want to get a leader who can bring progress to the state,” he said in Igbo.