Residents of Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Friday evening converged on the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, to express their support ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The gathering took place at Mr Ukachukwu’s house, located in the Chukwujekwu community of Osumenyi. The crowd comprised both young and elderly residents, many dressed in red and white shirts, and face caps bearing the APC logo and images of Mr Ukachukwu alongside his running mate, Uche Ekwunife.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the area around 6:30 p.m., many attendees were seated, while others danced to native music playing within the compound. Several others stood outside, chatting and waiting as the event continued late into the evening.

The election will determine whether the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), will secure a second term or if a new administration will emerge in the state.

Residents who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES expressed optimism that Mr Ukachukwu would emerge victorious, basing their arguments on his past philanthropic gestures and close relationship with the people

Uchenna Figo, a 55-year-old man, described the APC candidate as a generous benefactor to many, noting that he personally received two 50kg bags of rice from him even before his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate.

“Ukachukwu used to help a lot. He’s one of the people I can rely on. I have collected one full bag of rice from Ukachukwu at the time he wasn’t anything like. I’ve collected it twice. If Ukachukwu gets there, I’ll be covered in life; others will be covered, too, because Ukachukwu used to help people.

“Ukachukwu is the only person I see who can help us. If he gets there, people will enjoy their lives. He’s not a selfish person. He has built houses for people, and he used to help people. When his mother was alive, he used to give people money whenever his mother instructed him to help people.

“If God wants to help Nnewi South, Ukachukwu should be elected the next governor. He’s the best candidate. I’m not here for money. Whether he gives me or not, I’ll give him my vote because I believe that when he gets there, he will help me and my children. If he gets to power, he’ll definitely help people,” he said.

Romanus Chimandubisi, chairman of the community where Mr Ukachukwu’s residence is located, confirmed that the residents gathered to show solidarity with the APC candidate ahead of the poll.

“You don’t need anybody to explain to you that by tomorrow we’re having the Anambra gubernatorial election and the owner of this place is one of the contestants, Nicholas Ukachukwu. That is why we are here to give our support in every aspect,” he said.

On the security situation in Osumenyi and its environs, Mr Chimandubisi said the area is calm and peaceful.

“Everything is going on accordingly,” he added.

The community leader, however, expressed optimism that the APC candidate will win the election.

“Nothing short of victory. We have worked for it and it is due for a long time, we believe in God that everything is equal. If the election goes on free and fair, I do not doubt that he will win,” he added.

Orji Chukwu, a secondary school principal in Osumenyi, also told our reporter that the community remained peaceful on the eve of the poll.

“I don’t know about tomorrow because tomorrow owns itself. So, whatever we see tomorrow, we’ll dance to the tune. I’m not a security person, but with the look of things, everything is normal, people are walking around, nobody is harassing anybody. There’s peace in Osumenyi,” he said.

Mr Chukwu added that he was at Mr Ukachukwu’s residence to show his support for the APC candidate.

“We are in the house of Nicholas Ukachukwu, as you can see, almost the whole community in Nnewi South is in his house currently, and from the look of things, everybody wishes that he should be there because he’s a philanthropist, he’s someone who appreciates people a lot, he’s the right person.

“I believe that everybody wants him to be there, including me, so that he can change a lot of things happening in the government system. We believe that Ukachukwu is the best choice for Anambra State.”