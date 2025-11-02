The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra branch, has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security agencies to secure the freedom of their colleague, Tochukwu Mbanugo, who was abducted on 30 October.

The NMA made the call in a communiqué signed by Princeston Okam and Obiaeli Ifeanyi, chairman and secretary respectively, at the end of an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) held on Saturday.

The NMA said Mr Mbanugo, a consultant neurosurgeon with the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, was kidnapped in front of his hospital at Uruagu, Nnewi, in the evening of 30 October.

The NMA said the kidnappers had not established communication with Mr Mbanugo’s family, relatives, friends or colleagues as of the meeting time, urging the government and security agencies to rise up to this challenge immediately.

“A 72-hour ultimatum is hereby given to the Anambra government to secure the immediate release of our colleague, Dr Tochukwu Mbanugo.

“If at the expiration of the above timeline and our member’s release is not secured, all the doctors in Anambra State under the aegis of NMA, Anambra will down tools until our member is released.

“An emergency meeting will be convened within the next 72 hours to review the progress made so far,” it said.

The NMA stated that relevant government agencies had been duly informed, assuring that doctors would continue to deliver quality healthcare services to the people of Anambra, despite the prevailing challenges.

Efforts to get a reaction from the police were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, did not respond to calls and messages sent to him.

