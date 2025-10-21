A former secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Owerri branch, Chinedu Agu, accused of defaming Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has finally been released from prison.

Mr Agu, earlier arrested and detained on 23 September, was released on Tuesday after 28 days in prison.

His lawyer, Stanley Imo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, confirmed the lawyer’s release to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Imo said a court order freed Mr Agu. But he did not give details of the order freeing the lawyer.

“Yes, I learnt he was freed this afternoon, but I can’t give you the details about his release because I was not in court today,” he said.

The Secretary of the NBA Owerri branch, Daniel Odiba, also confirmed the release of Mr Agu in a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

“This is to inform all members of the Bar that our former Secretary, Mr Chinedu Agu, has been released pursuant to an order of court,” Mr Odiba, also a lawyer, said.

The secretary said the NBA appreciated everyone who showed concern and support during his detention.

This newspaper earlier reported that the Federal High Court had granted bail to Mr Agu on 25 September.

Mr Agu’s lawyer said that all the bail conditions were perfected, but they could not secure Mr Agụ’s release from the correctional facility.

He later explained that the bail granted to the lawyer by the Federal High Court was directed to the police in Imo, and not to the correctional facility.

Mr Imo said the Federal High Court ordered the police to release Mr Agu, unaware that a Magistrate Court in Owerri also ordered the lawyer’s remand in prison.

The police arraigned Mr Agu before a magistrate on 25 September. He was charged with criminal defamation, incitement, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Agu was remanded in the Owerri correctional facility after the Chief Magistrate, Obinna Njemanze, declined jurisdiction to try the matter. He adjourned the case until 29 October.

Background

Mr Agu was arrested and detained on 23 September, after meeting with the police for a second time in one week, for allegedly defaming Governor Uzodimma.

He was released on bail on the first police invitation on 17 September.

Mr Agu said his arrest and detention followed a petition allegedly filed by the Imo State Ministry of Information against him.

He said that his consistent calls for Governor Uzodimma to appoint the most qualified person as acting chief judge of Imo State and his other criticisms of the governor were the main reasons the administration was after him.

Meanwhile, the governor has now sworn in Justice I.O. Ogugua as the acting chief judge of the South-eastern state.

Mrs Ogugua was sworn in during the state executive council meeting on 26 September, three days after Mr Agu was invited and detained by the police.