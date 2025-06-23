The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has commended the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for reconstructing federal roads in the state and delivering quality road projects.

The minister made the commendation when he visited Mr Otti in his office after his working visit and inspection of some ongoing federal roads in Abia, which President Bola Tinubu would be commissioning later in the year,” the spokesperson to Governor Otti, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, said in a statement on 19 June.

“I didn’t want to tell you (Otti), you didn’t know I was coming, but I’m here principally to secretly look at some of our projects in Abia State that we want to commission by December and also look at some of the great projects you are doing that the President will commission when he visits Abia State, so that I’ll be able to report properly to him (Mr President).

“I’ve gone around on my own, I didn’t ask anybody to join me, and I want to say that I’m very, very proud of what you are doing for the Abia people. I’m really proud.

“Not only the quantum of projects you have completed, but the quality also, especially, the Port-Harcourt Road. It’s mind-blowing that, that place could be recovered. And, I think it’s only a heart of yours that can recover that place the way it is.

“I commend you very highly, and only Mr President, the man of infrastructure, will be qualified to commission that project… I want to thank you for some of the interventions on our federal roads,” Mr Umahi stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also appreciated Governor Otti for the encouragement given to the construction of two sections of the Port Harcourt to Enugu Expressway, adding that before Governor Otti came on board, it was difficult for the contractor to work freely.

While appealing to governors to partner with the federal government in carrying out various projects in their states, not minding party differences, Mr Umahi pleaded with Governor Otti to “look at the plight of our people on the other carriageway. See what you can do to help us. Even if you want to use the same contractor, use them.”

The minister appreciated the good, long-standing relationship between President Tinubu and Governor Otti, and noted that the president is doing many projects in the South-east.

“We have every reason as Ndigbo and people of the South-east, irrespective of party affiliation, to stand with this man (Tinubu) who is standing with the South-east to rewrite our history and relaunch us into the mainstream of the federal government. So, I will not preach to you about support for the President because you have been the President’s very good friend, even before I came to know the President.

“And I’m happy that you have so much love for the President. And without speaking for you, I will beat my chest to say that all the governors of South-east are standing with the President,” Mr Umahi stated.

Otti speaks

Responding, Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government in delivering key infrastructural projects that would positively impact people’s lives.

He appreciated the federal government’s support for Abia and assured that the state would continue to partner with the federal government.

“I want to reassure you that we’ll work with the federal government and ensure that we work together and collaboratively for the benefit of our people.

“When those roads are done, the credit goes to the government, whether the one at the centre or the one at the state, is the same government. And then, the beneficiaries are the people,” Mr Otti stated.

The governor recounted his encounter with Mr Tinubu when he sought the President’s approval for him to fix some federal roads in Abia that were in bad condition, including the Port Harcourt Road, Aba, Ohafia-Arochukwu Road, and the Onuimo-Umuahia Road, among others.

Mr Otti used the opportunity to explain why the commissioning of the completed Port Harcourt Road was rescheduled, assuring that a new date would soon be secured. He also said that he would oblige the minister’s request to look into the other carriageway of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, which is yet to be fixed.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt carriageway that you spoke about, I would ask the commissioner for works to go and have a look at it.

“I am happy that you have gone round. We were ready to commission the Port Harcourt Road and a few other projects by the 23rd of last month. But somehow, the President had to go to the Vatican for the inauguration of the new Pope. And we had to put it off.

“And, we have a few more roads that will be ready for him to commission in addition to Port Harcourt Road. I’m also in touch with the President’s office to get his availability so that he can come and commission the road and speak to our people,” the governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

