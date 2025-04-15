…the desired change in Nigeria should start from you and I. It should start from our church leaders. It should start from Islamic leaders. It should start from our homes and our individual places of work. If you shun greed and I shun greed, no one in our clime would be bold enough to market our commonwealth to us for great gains to them and cheap gains to us. Greed blinds the eyes and beclouds vision.

George Hegel is credited with the following words, “The only thing we can learn from history is that we don’t learn from history.”

Dr Erwin Lutzer was spot on in the way he captured the role of the economy in delivering a nation into the hands of wicked captors. In his epic book, When a Nation Forgets God, he said, and I quote, “an economic crisis is the best gift for a leader willing to capture a nation.” This was made in reference to the fall of Germany to Adolf Hitler in the early 1930s. I have always used the third Reich, the Nazi’s one thousand years illusion, as the main case example for most of my write ups on Nigeria, with the reason being that many of the factors that led Germany to Golgotha are fully functional in today’s Nigeria. Let’s look at some of these parallels between the Nigeria of today and Germany of the 1930s.

Germany, under Hitler, had an evil cabal of men and women who suspended the law, became the law, and supervised the complete ruin of the country. Nigeria is run by a group of evil cabals, ably aided and enabled by their Western liquidators, who are actively supervising its ruin and collapse. In Germany of the time, the law always gave justice to the rich and ‘judgement’ to the poor. In Nigeria, the law is blind to the poor, but friendly to the rich.

RJ Rushdoony once said, “whoever is in charge of your law is your god, for behind every law is the god of the law.” Rushdoony went further that, “If the source of law is an individual, then the individual is the god of that system.” No wonder that our current leaders have built a nation in which individuals are stronger than institutions, so that our laws can be subject to individuals, rather than individuals being subject to laws.

The Nigerian political class has awarded contracts to key church leaders, and given some of them tax and import waivers. Many church leaders are sponsored and paid by the Nigerian government. Many pastors openly canvas for their preferred political parties. How can the church speak the mind of God when it is in a cozy relationship with the state?

Gilbert Chesterton once said, “Coziness between church and state is bad for the church but good for the state.” Hitler understood this very well, which explained why he made friends with many of the leaders of the German church at that time. But, of all the factors responsible for Nigeria’s perennial crises and impending collapse, the quest of its leaders — political and religious — for money, is the worst of all. Put in the lay man’s language, Nigeria is a nation of greedy leaders, the very factor that endears it to the Western imperialists. A Yoruba adage says, “bi iku ile o ba pani, t’ode o le pa ni,” which is interpreted in English as, “if a man can’t be killed by home based deaths, no external death can kill him.”

Thus, the desired change in Nigeria should start from you and I. It should start from our church leaders. It should start from Islamic leaders. It should start from our homes and our individual places of work. If you shun greed and I shun greed, no one in our clime would be bold enough to market our commonwealth to us for great gains to them and cheap gains to us. Greed blinds the eyes and beclouds vision. You won’t see farther and further than your personal achievements. But something happened more than one thousand years ago in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. To be continued.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com

