Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Tuesday, flagged off the construction of the 4.32-kilometre Orpet-Umuafai-Lodu-Ahiaeke Road and the 3.79-kilometre Ahiaeke-Okwuta-Bende Road.

In a speech at the ceremony in Umuahia, Mr Otti said the roads form part of a broader effort to expand the Umuahia area, support local businesses, and create new economic opportunities.

“The successful completion of these roads will end the daily struggles of thousands of residents and businesses that depend on them.

“Farmers, traders, students, property developers, and transporters will all benefit from these projects, which will ease mobility and drive economic growth,” he said.

The governor also said the Abia Urban Mass Transit Initiative will be launched soon, which will modernise public transportation in Umuahia and Aba.

He said the scheme, driven by private sector operators, would introduce clean-energy-powered transit vehicles, reduce commuting costs, and improve passengers’ safety.

“Our goal is to seamlessly move tens of thousands of people across different parts of the state at minimal cost.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The modern bus terminals and road networks under construction will provide the necessary infrastructure backbone for this transport system,” he said.

He assured residents of the capital town that the contractors handling the projects are expected to deliver the highest quality work, while minimising traffic disruptions and environmental impact.

Mr Otti also said he had directed the Ministry of Works to ensure strict supervision of the projects.

He further mandated the Commissioner for Works, Otumchere Oti, to assess the Ofeke-Ahiaeke-Ndume Road in the area for possible inclusion in the state’s infrastructure plans.

“I know the road is not in the current budget, but we will approach the House of Assembly for either a virement or a supplementary budget to accommodate it,” the governor said.

He affirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Umuahia into a modern, functional city that caters to the aspirations of its residents.

He said that through strategic infrastructure development, the government aimed to stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and enhance the quality of life for all Abians.

Lawmakers speak on Otti’s development drive

In separate speeches, the lawmaker representing Umuahia/Ikwuano Federal Constituency, Obi Aguocha, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Okezie Meregini, commended the Abia State Government for its commitment to infrastructure development.

According to them, these projects will play a crucial role in enhancing the area’s socioeconomic development by improving accessibility, boosting commercial activities, and attracting investment.

They also said such initiatives have strengthened public confidence in the current administration’s commitment to good governance.

In an address, the commissioner for works described the project as a “game-changer” that would mark the “beginning of a new era of hope and progress”.

He said the roads, which had long posed serious challenge to commuters, particularly during the peak of the rainy season, would undergo full reconstruction to enhance accessibility and connectivity.

He acknowledged the difficulties faced by the area’s residents, including the loss of productive manhours and the negative impact on economic activities.

The President-General of Ndume Otuka Federated, John Onuiro, said the government, through the projects, had placed itself on a steady path toward economic transformation and improved living standards for the residents.

Mr Onuiro thanked the government and urged it to evolve programmes and policies that would transform the state continually.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Onyebuchi Chukwu, said the road links key markets, agricultural institutions, hotels, and other business hubs in the city.

Mr Chukwu emphasised that the road would significantly boost economic activities in Umuahia upon completion.

Also, the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North Constituency, Collins Iheonunekwu, said Mr Otti’s administration has exceeded expectations in delivering key projects.

Mr Iheonunekwu promised that the legislature remained committed to supporting the administration’s developmental initiatives.

Traders commend Otti

In separate interviews with reporters, Raphael Ihefo and Nnamdi Okwuazu, traders at Umuahia Timber Industrial Market, commended the governor for his determination to improve connectivity in the area.

They said the deplorable state of the road made it difficult for trucks to move goods in and out of the market.

They also said that reconstructing the road would alleviate the suffering of the people in the area and greatly impact businesses positively.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

