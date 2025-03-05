The Police Command in Anambra State on Wednesday arraigned a 72-year-old doctor and two women for allegedly stealing and selling children.
The defendants appeared before the state’s Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka.
The medical doctor is Daniel Ikebuilo; the others are Ifunanya Ogbonna, 24, and Odinaka Okorie, 27.
They were charged with conspiracy, child stealing, illegal deals and the sale of children.
They pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Chinyere Okechukwu, a police inspector, told the court that the defendants committed the offences from July 2024 to February 2025 at Nkwelle-Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra.
Ms Okechulwu said the defendants conspired and fraudulently took away two children, aged six and five years, against their parents’ wish.
She added that the doctor sold the six-year-old child for N3 million.
Ms Okechukwu said the other defendants sold the five-year-old child for N1.2 million to the doctor.
The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 495(a) and 321 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Anambra, 1991, as amended.
She added that the offences violated Section 31(1) (4) of the state’s Child Rights Law 2004.
The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted each defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with a surety in like sum.
Mrs Onochie adjourned the case until 7 May for a hearing.
(NAN)
