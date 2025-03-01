Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has advocated Indigenous manufacturing and branding to promote made-in-Abia products and boost Indigenous manufacturers.

Mr Otti expressed his administration’s vision of reviving the state’s economy through local enterprise development, infrastructural growth, and inclusive governance.

The governor said this on Saturday while presenting 24 Roxxette Trucks, assembled in Abia by Roxette Motors, to members of the Abia House of Assembly in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to patronising locally made products, particularly those produced in Abia, to boost indigenous manufacturing.

The governor said the trucks were provided for oversight functions, emphasising that they were sourced from Roxxette, a vehicle manufacturing company founded by an Abia indigene.

“I have a policy of patronising indigenous manufacturers whenever their products are available.

“It is only when we lack such products that we look elsewhere.

“This policy is yielding results, as many of our people are improving their craftsmanship,” Mr Otti said.

He stressed the need for local manufacturers to take pride in their products and brand them with their names instead of foreign labels.

“What we are doing now is encouraging them to boldly write their own names instead of using Prada, Gucci, or Fendi.

“NAFDAC is fighting against counterfeiting, and I support them, especially when it comes to food, drugs, and beverages, as they pose a threat to public health.

“However, branding a locally made product with a foreign name is different.

“Our focus is on improving the quality of these products so they can be exported,” Mr Otti said.

He said plans were underway to establish an export growth lab, with support from the United Nations Development Programme, to enhance the quality of locally produced goods.

In further demonstrating his support for local businesses, Mr Otti recounted how he facilitated the establishment of the Roxxette Motors Assembly Plant in Abia.

He said: “The company’s founder, an indigene of Umunneochi LGA, had initially planned to set up the factory outside the state but was convinced to locate it in Ukwa.

“Today, the infrastructure to support the factory, including a road leading to the facility in Obuaku, is near completion.

“We are ensuring that local businesses receive the necessary support.

“I have also used several trucks from Roxxette and have now ordered these trucks for official use and the company has also set up a maintenance workshop in Ohiya.”

He reiterated his administration’s open-door policy, emphasising that political affiliations would not hinder collaboration for the state’s progress.

“Our approach remains the same. We are not pressuring anyone, but our doors remain open.

“If you choose to remain where you are politically, we will still work together amicably for the good of Abia,” he said.

Responding, the Deputy Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Augustine Okezie, thanked the governor for giving lawmakers operational vehicles for their oversight functions and assured him of their continuous support.

Mr Okezie said the gesture has given them a sense of purpose, especially as the trucks were assembled by an indigenous manufacturer.

(NAN)

