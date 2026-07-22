The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has unveiled its 2025 Bye-Laws, marking the first comprehensive review of the authority’s regulatory framework in 21 years.

The new bye-laws were officially launched by the Chairman of the FAAN Board, Umar Ganduje, who commended the management for successfully reviewing the legal framework to reflect current realities in the aviation industry. He described the revised bye-laws as a significant milestone that will strengthen airport governance and enhance operational efficiency across the authority.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, said the previous bye-laws, last reviewed in 2005, had become outdated and were no longer effective in addressing the demands of the modern aviation environment.

She explained that the 2025 Bye-Laws were developed in line with current aviation realities and FAAN’s evolving operational framework to ensure the Authority remains responsive to emerging challenges and global best practices.

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According to Mrs Kuku, the revised bye-laws will serve as a comprehensive operational guide for FAAN staff, airport users, stakeholders and relevant partners, while promoting safer, more secure and commercially viable airport operations across the country’s airport network.

She added that the new framework reinforces FAAN’s commitment to regulatory compliance, operational excellence and improved service delivery in Nigeria’s aviation sector.